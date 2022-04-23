Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez and other celebrities after the perinatal duel

Last monday, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez They lived through the worst moment of their lives: they lost one of the twins they were expecting. A very hard setback for the couple and the rest of the family, who have gathered around them to help them manage what happened and live, all together, their perinatal mourning.

“It is with our deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our son. It is the greatest pain any parent can feel. Only the birth of our girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness, “they wrote on their Instagram profile.

Just one day later, the Portuguese footballer was the great absentee in the match between Liverpool and Manchester United, the team in which he plays. Even so, he was very present when the two fans paid their particular tribute to the striker’s family, intoning the You’ll never walk alone (You will never Walk alone). A gesture that Cristiano has thanked with a post on his social networks in which he has shared the video of the moment along with some heartfelt words of thanks: «A world… a sport… a global family… Thank you, Anfield. My family and I will never forget this moment of respect and compassion».

The difficult perinatal duel

Minutes later, he published a new post in which the whole family poses together: «Home, sweet home. Gio and our girl are already with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is important and we all feel the love and respect you have for our family. Now is the time to be thankful for the life we ​​just received in this world.”

Unfortunately the loss of one of their babies at the time of delivery has made them the faces of gestational mourning. Something that, until relatively recently, was lived in silence and in the privacy of the home without the help of the necessary professionals. Families who have gone through this trance speak of that lack of support in one of the most traumatic experiences that parents can experience, such as having to say goodbye to a child.

The journalist Virginia del Río lost her son Uriel at week 39. And through her testimony she has managed to give visibility to perinatal mourning. Her social networks have become the window through which she helps other parents, and after what happened in the birth of Georgina Rodríguez, she also wanted to explain how she experienced her grief. She precisely highlights the «work it very well with specialists because you have to put a name to feelings».

Being accompanied and feeling the affection of those closest to you is vital. And therein lies the importance of knowing how to do it. Sometimes, the fact of wanting to make parents feel good, is done the opposite of what is intended. «Accompanies from love, the hope of living again, empathy. Sometimes, the majority, it is better to give a hug and keep silent»writes the communicator based on her experience and that of other parents.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lost their second baby

In November 2020, when more than six months had passed since the so-called ‘Megxit’, Meghan Markle revealed that in July she had lost the baby she was expecting. The Duchess of Sussex told, in an opinion piece published in New York Times, who suffered a miscarriage while changing her son Archie’s diaper. In the text, entitled The losses we sharetells how it all happened.

“I sank to the floor with Archie in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm… The song’s upbeat melody contrasted with my feeling that something wasn’t quite right. I knew as I hugged my first child that I was losing the second.», reported the duchess in the newspaper.

In November 2020, Meghan Markle revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage four months earlier. gtres

He also explained how he shared this pain with Prince Harry: “Hours later, I was lying in a hospital bed holding my husband’s hand. I felt the wetness of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from our tears.. Looking at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to think about how we would overcome that situation.”

In addition, he clearly expressed what they felt at all times: «Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable pain experienced by many, but few talk about.. In grief at our loss, my husband and I discovered that, in a women’s room, 10 to 20 had miscarried. However, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame and perpetuating lonely mourning.”

Nicole Kidman and the adoption after the loss

Actress Nicole Kidman already wanted to give visibility to perinatal mourning five years ago, although many years had passed since she herself had had two abortions. The first with 23 years when she had just married Tom Cruise. the protagonist of Moulin Rouge I wanted to be a mother forever: “I know what longing is. It is big and painful. And loss after a miscarriage is something that is not talked about enough and is a great pain for some women “He stated in an interview for the magazine tattler.

Nicole Kidman spoke of the losses of two babies more than ten years later. Contact

From that moment on, the marriage began the adoption procedures, which meant for them a kind of therapy to overcome the mourning for the loss of their babies. “When you become a mother you feel a lot of pain and happiness,” she declared. Eleven years later she lost a second baby and the separation came from what was one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood.

With her second husband, musician Keith Urban, Nicole managed to get pregnant again. Despite the problems she had previously had and her age, the interpreter gave birth at the age of 41. A few years later they decided to expand the family and had their second girl through surrogacy.

Michelle Obama, the guilt after the loss

Guilt seems to be a feeling that is linked to motherhood. It is usually an emotion common to many mothers: guilt for not reaching everything, guilt for doubting if everything is being done well. And of course the guilt is also present when going through a gestational duel. The former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, offered an interview in good morning americain which he spoke of the loss of a baby, the loneliness and the silence around this terrible experience. She herself spoke of her own experience and the problems she had in becoming a mother.

Michelle Obama has already highlighted the lack of information surrounding perinatal loss. Contact

Michelle suffered a miscarriage and that made her feel “that she had failed”. “I didn’t know miscarriages were so common, because we don’t talk about them,” she said, noting the importance of talking openly about it.

All the mothers and families who have gone through a situation as terrible as losing a baby agree on the lack of information and support. And it is common in today’s society. The Obamas resorted to in vitro fertilization, through which they had their daughters Malia and Sasha.