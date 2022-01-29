Crowdfunding, investing in brick is more and more popular

“There are several good reasons. The first is that real estate investing is something familiar to most Italians – explains Fabio Allegreni, CEO of EdiBeez and head of the Crowdfunding Buzz observatory -. Then there are the returns. For lending, the average investment has a gross return of almost 10%, with an average duration of 12 months. For equity, on the other hand, let’s talk about an expected average return of 11.9%, with a duration of approximately 21 months. In both cases, these are returns that are normally impossible for an unprofessional investor to achieve, especially if we compare them to classic government bonds or bonds, assets on which Italians have committed their savings for decades. The time factor should also not be underestimated: if the lending investor recovers his capital with interest every 12 months, he can then easily invest it again in other projects, again via crowdfunding, diversifying his portfolio “.

If on the one hand, therefore, there is a certain ferment in demand, that is, between already active and potential investors, the same dynamism occurs on the supply side, that is, between the platforms that host real estate crowdfunding projects. One figure above all: in Italy in 2021, seven new platforms were bornall of which raise money through lending crowdfunding.

The main platforms

Based on the 2021 collection data, the tricolor podium of lending crowdfunding is composed of: Ethical Performance, Recrowd And Trusters. In the first place there is Ethical Performance, which raised € 20.4 million and developed around a business model attentive to social impact: raise money to buy and then resell homes that would otherwise go to auction. As they explain on their site, “Ethical Return intervenes before the house is put up for auction, thus helping to preserve its value. By doing so, it allows these people to rebuild a debt-free life ”.

Then there is Recrowda platform founded in 2019 and which last year recorded the most significant growth in the sector (+ 880%), going from a collection of 1.5 million in 2020 to one of over 13 million. The story of Recrowd begins with crowdfunding: what the fledgling company successfully completed in August 2019 to finance itself. In that case, around 419,000 euros were raised on the Opstart platform, shattering the initial target of only 50,000. Recrowd currently offers projects in six main categories: relaxation, comfort, sport, exclusive, alternative and elite. And speaking of sport, just in these days the platform has announced a collaboration with Spezia Calcio, which plays in Serie A. Recrowd will be the sponsor on the back of the match jersey. It will also soon launch real estate crowdfunding campaigns, specifically dedicated to the fans of the team.