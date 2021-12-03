Crypto world: what to expect from Ripple in the coming months?

The crypto sector in recent weeks it has been characterized by a new sudden increase in volatility: in fact, on the most important tokens – with Bitcoin in the lead – after the exhaustion of the bullish rally which generated the formation of new all-time highs of capitalization, the profit-taking of those who preferred arrived consolidate the performance achieved from relative lows in September. In this context, some of the underlying assets attracted the attention of insiders as, trapped within a congestion that has compressed prices since the beginning of the year, they did not participate in the generalized rise, nor were they subsequently affected by the strong corrections: Ripple, in particular, appears to have built one side structure now close to breaking, which could give life to a new one directional phase.

Differences between Ripple and other cryptocurrencies

Ripple is one blockchain created by Arthur Britto, Ryan Fugger And David Schwartz to process i cross-border payments more quickly, without the involvement of third party intermediaries for the formalization of transactions. Many do not consider XRP like other decentralized cryptocurrencies for a series of characteristics that make it unique of its kind: the Ripple project does not provide foractivity of mining, in fact, at its birth 100 billion was allocated token, remained unchanged over time, of which 20 held by the founders and 50 hijacked in a Guarantee fund. Furthermore, the infrastructure that manages the network does not need one bridge currency to implement i payment processes: this peculiarity generates savings on transaction costs, highly appreciated by financial institutions.

To understand how to buy Ripple, it may be useful to look at the resources made available by the web such as, for example, the in-depth analysis carried out by Startborsa.com, which illustrates how to operate with this crypto asset. In node validation the technology of XRP uses a pool of identified and trusted participants, as opposed to what happens for example in Bitcoin, where anyone can mine or validate a block. This unique consensus structure makes transactions extremely fast, just think that the network is able to process up to 1400 transactions per second, with a confirmation time of 4 seconds. Of course, the growth in the usability of theRipple ecosystem in the banking sector, it will have direct consequences on market value of the token of reference.

Ripple: comparison between ways of accessing the market

It is clear that depending on the type of strategy you want to implement on the crypto, there are specific operational approaches to be implemented: in particular, to directly purchase the underlying and hold it in e-wallet for a time horizon long, the best investment method is represented by exchange, trading places that only allow the arrangement of upward and non-rising trades margin lock. This option is very attractive as it does not require any fees for maintaining open positions overnight; moreover, in most cases, the company that performs the matching service between supply and demand on cryptocurrencies offers savers a rewarding system on the holding of tokens, known as staking.

A operative mode more suitable for those who want to speculate on Ripple price swings is the one made available to its users by online broker. The intermediaries in question have particular derivatives in their catalog -i Contracts for Difference on cryptocurrency– which synthetically replicate the price of an underlying, relying on the mechanism of short selling. So investors have no difficulty in effectively interfacing with both upward trends both with the downward trends present on XRP -even on infra-daily temporal scans-. Furthermore the trading platforms issued by online brokers are equipped with agraphic interface extremely functional: this technology, in fact, allows to analyze the development of the prices of digital assets and to send market orders in a few simple steps.



