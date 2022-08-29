Current series: fiction or reality?
The methods and channels to inform ourselves, learn and generate debate have diversified greatly in the last decade. Today we access materials on topics that interest us, to learn, think or act, from countless formats and platforms. And, why not, also through the most sustained and globalized cultural consumption of this era, which long ago surpassed any label of a possible phenomenon. That is to say: the series! So, to find out what is being talked about on the sociopolitical agenda of Denmark, Spain, England or Argentina, it may be valid to look for material in this list of favorite titles. Thus, in addition to “what are you looking at?”, you can ask “what do you think?”.
The era of phishing, cyberattacks, virtual harassment and digital scams portrayed in a miniseries that, in turn, has as its main characters women who, despite reaching a place of power, are left in suspense in their careers by some of these crimes. There are eight 45-minute episodes, also written by female writers and with a cast led by Itziar Ituño (Lisbon in Money Heist). This production invites us to reflect on how victims are blamed when their privacy is violated and what the limits are. All based on this synopsis: “A sexually charged recording featuring a promising politician is leaked to the press. It is the trigger for a story about the lives of four women forced to tread carefully the fine line between public and private life. Result? “It makes it clear to us that a victim of violation of her privacy should not disappear, humiliated, but show her face and come out stronger,” journalist Begoña Alonso said in ELLE Spain.
His return almost 10 years later is paradoxically one of the most current plots. As if deciding to continue after a pandemic and after its end in 2013 had not affected him to keep up with what we should all be thinking. The fourth season of the Danish story about the political life of Birgitte Nyborg has its own name and themes. “Kingdom, Power and Glory” now focuses on her as Foreign Minister and her way of dealing with the most important political issues of our time: control of the Arctic and the climate crisis, as a consequence of a conflict over exploitation of oil in Greenland.
The favorites.
It is “like watching a long movie, which speaks in an intimate way and without rushing, about the anxiety and confinement of the mandates that limit youth,” says Johanna Chiefo, one of its protagonists, about this four-episode Argentine miniseries. half an hour, available on Amazon Prime Video. Directed and produced by Ana Katz, who defined some of the current axes of the plot “such as the traps of the system”, the story invites us to think about problems such as fat-phobia, sexual identity and conspiracy theories about health.
anatomy of a scandal
It was one of the most talked about miniseries of the first half of the year, perhaps at the same time that the whole world had its eyes on the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. From the creator of Big little lies and The undoing, there are six one-hour chapters in which an homonymous novel is adapted on a plot that mixes politics and sexual assault in England. Starring Sienna Miller, it is a “psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama.” Characterized as “addictive”, it was questioned by critics for addressing gender violence with little depth and seriousness.
Iosi, the repentant spy
Inspired by real events and based on a journalistic investigation by Miriam Lewin and Horacio Lutzky published with the same name, this “spy thriller” has a second season in production and will deal with the attack on the AMIA building in 1994. The first part, In eight episodes that can be seen on Amazon Prime Video, it presents the story of a former intelligence agent infiltrated in the Jewish community. And so he gets involved with the two most serious terrorist attacks in Argentina. “With this project I learned that we can restore memory through fiction and exercise our duty to ask uncomfortable questions when we tell our story,” said Daniel Burman as creator.
Finally premiered on 7/26 on Star+, this seven-part miniseries “tells the mysterious story behind Eva Perón’s wandering corpse, hidden for 16 years and turned into a legend.” All based on the best-selling journalistic investigation of the writer Tomás Eloy Martínez. In addition to the figures of Evita (Natalia Oreiro) and Perón (Darío Grandinetti), the plot also focuses on two other historical figures: Colonel Moori Koenig (Ernesto Alterio), Eva’s former aide-de-camp, intelligence agent and responsible for the disappearance. of the body from ’55, and Dr. Pedro Ara (Francesc Orella), the Spanish doctor who worked for three years at the CGT headquarters in the embalming work.
With a second season in production, this political thriller starts like this: a presidential candidate is assassinated at the end of his campaign and his running mate, a pastor, is suspected. Created for Netflix by the writer Claudia Piñeiro and the filmmaker Marcelo Piñeyro, it is an Argentine plot that deals with radicalization and extremism in politics as well as with the role of the churches in those constructions, even with corruption, money laundering and pedophilia. “In Argentina, politics is sucked in the news. But we may only see a public facet of certain characters. So the details about the internal and the everyday came from the hand of Piñeyro, as screenwriter and director -Chino Darín told us when we interviewed him exclusively a year ago-. What we investigated the most, to understand, was how cults work. There were some situations that gave me a certain itch to represent. I wanted to know how far it could be created. And in the investigation, watching many videos, we realized that the plausibility on the subject is infinite.”