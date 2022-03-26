‘Cyrano’ – theatrical release March 11









‘Cyrano’ is a romantic drama musical film directed by Joe Wright and written by Erica Schmidt. It is based on Schmidt’s 2018 musical of the same name, an adaptation of the play by Edmond Rosent from 1897 ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’. The film stars Peter DinklageHaley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Bashir Salahuddin, and Ben Mendelsohn.

Synopsis

Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles with his fierce wordplay and brilliant swordsmanship. However, he is convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the affection of the luminous Roxanne, a devoted friend who is in love with someone else. Film that narrates the life of Cyrano de Bergerac, French novelist and playwright of the 17th century.

Production

Cyrano emerged in 2020 during confinement, when director Joe Wright received the draft of the film: “I had a very clear idea of ​​how to make the film. He knew where and how, and what it should look like. We were going to create our own bubble on the island of Sicily. The first three acts of the five-act structure would be shot in a late 17th-century baroque town called Noto. The movie would be period fantasy, sometime between 1640 and 1712″.

“The costumes would be a modern interpretation of contemporary dressedwith touches of Alexander McQueen and Jean-Antoine Watteau. The camera would exude a sense of freedom, a much less formal fluidity than in any of my recent works. It would be an anarchic film, an irreverent celebration of life and a love letter to romance. We would transport our audience to a place where life would be beautiful again.”

Joe Wright describes how he perceives the dramatic genre: “I’ve always loved drama. All my films ask the same central question: “How do I connect with others and why do I often not?” The drama, for me, is an attempt to connect with others and, at the same time, an expression of how difficult it is».

Unit production manager Guido Cerasuolo notes that: “Joe Wright asked me to try to get out of the ordinary and go to extraordinary places that offered something; we know the story is a masterpiece, but Joe wanted it to breathe new life. Within a week, we had maybe 90 percent of the locations that audiences will see in the film. The people of Noto and their mayor gave us all the necessary flexibility.”

The producer Eric Felner account that the costume designer Massimo Cantini Parrini and his team ran a huge costume department that had to create or do just about everything: “we could see all the designs and details, and there was an obsession with craftsmanship in each of the suits».

Direction: Joe Wright.

Year: United Kingdom, 2021.

Distribution: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelsohn, Bashir Salahuddin, Scott Folan.

Production: Guy Heeley, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner.

Distribution: Universal Pictures Spain.

Premiere: March 11, 2022.

