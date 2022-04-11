Entertainment

Dakota Fanning Wishes Sister Elle Fanning Happy Birthday

american actress Dakota Fanning I send a sweet birthday greeting to your little sister, Elle Fanningwho is turning 24 years old.

Dakota, 28, posted a birthday tribute on Instagram to mark Elle’s special day on Saturday.

In the image shared on her account, Dakota looks at the camera with a finger in front of her face while Elle smiles next to her.

“Happy birthday to my #1 favorite person in the world. You are the queen of birthday legend so I won’t even try,” the War of the Worlds actress wrote. “I’ll just say that what I love most in life is being your sister. And I love you even more. Happy birthday my little fairy @ellefanning,” she added.

Elle commented on Dakota’s post of hers, writing: “I love you more than anything !!!!”.

Dakota’s birthday message comes after Elle helped her older sister celebrate her own birthday in February.

The younger Fanning posted a birthday message on social media for her older sister in which she shared several old photos of the two of them along with a sweet and heartfelt caption.

Elle and Dakota took their sisterly bond to the professional world with the creation of their own production companyLewellen Pictures.

Last year, the star duo announced a new project from their company, a crime thriller based on Megan Miranda’s best-selling novel, The Last House Guestfrom the New York Times.

The series, which is produced by Elle and Dakota, is about “an intimate friendship between two girls who fall violently in love with each other’s differences, which, in the end, creates self-doubt, betrayal, and tragedy,” according to MRC Entertainment.

