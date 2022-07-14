Dakota Johnson and the American who doesn’t need gold sandals to be elegant

Each new appearance of dakota johnson generates in us a sigh of admiration. The actress of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ has an undeniable beauty that sometimes makes us unable to stop looking at her. Or, rather, to admire her. Today, as well as her features, we admire her latest look, in which she has worn a satin blazer green that doesn’t need golden sandals to be the most elegant of its collection.

Possibly advised by her stylist Kate Young, Dakota Johnson has combined the aforementioned jacket – double-breasted and loose, pajama shirt type – with some black dress pants considerably wide and up to the ankle. At her feet, some sensible-heeled black sandals-according to the firm, some mules-from the ByFar brand that seem to be ideal to endure with them on without suffering any ailment.

This one by Dakota Johnson is not a classic or guest style, but it is a look perfect for an elegant date in the afternoon or at night. That was probably the plan the actress was heading towards. Comfortable and attractive: what more do we want? Too festive for a work meeting, too sober for a night out. Of course, company dinners and cocktails are ideal excuses to copy Dakota’s stylistic proposal. And his jacket.

