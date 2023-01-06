Damar Hamlin’s question upon awakening that surprised doctors: the NFL player “shows improvement” after his collapse

damar hamlin has woken up after going into cardiac arrest during a Buffalo Bills game on Sunday, and is in the process of improvementwrote his teammate, cornerback Kaiir Elam, on his social media accounts on Thursday. “Our boy is better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thanks God. Please continue to pray for him. All the love”was the defensive message.

The Buffalo Bills reinforced, albeit with reservations, the good news regarding Hamlin’s health in a statement also released Thursday. “According to the doctors who treat Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown a marked improvement in the last 24 hours. Although he is still seriously ill, he has shown that appears to be neurologically intact.”was the report shared by the team.

At the same time, Adam Schefterchain journalist ESPNrevealed what was the first thing hamlin asked when he woke up. Although Damar cannot speak, he did write on a piece of paper about who had won the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Bengals, completely unaware that due to the blow he suffered and the scare generated, he was suspended. “Yes, you won. You won the game of life.” was what the doctors told him, according to Schefter.

Defensive safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest during a game with the Bengals, corresponding to the last week of the 2022 season, which was suspended due to the incident. In the action that preceded the cardiac arrest, the defender collided spectacularly with a Bengals player. Although Hamlin rose to his feet, he immediately vanished.

Paramedics from Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Bengals, entered the field, gave him CPR and once he was stabilized, he was taken to a hospital. The report that the Buffalo Bills published on their Twitter account highlights the improvement that Damar has presented. “His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

For their part, they also revealed that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke “prolongedly” with the parents of Damar Hamlin. The president stressed the risks that American football has and how adequate are all the prevention measures that are implemented to take care of the safety of the players. “I think working hard on helmets and concussion protocols makes a lot of sense. It’s dangerous, we just have to acknowledge it,” Biden said.

The Buffalo Bills reported that Damar Hamlin has improved, although she remains in the Intensive Care Unit at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. “Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition, although with signs of improvement Noticed yesterday and overnight on Wednesday. It is expected that he will remain in the ICU while the doctors continue to monitor and treat him,” the team’s board of directors reported in a statement.

Last Tuesday, Damar’s family issued a statement asking the NFL community to continue praying for the player’s recovery. “On behalf of our family we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this difficult time. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will post updates as soon as we have them,” was the message shared by the Hamlin family.

Damar Hamlin, who played with the Pittsburgh Panthers in college soccer, came to the NFL selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 Draft. This season the defensive player has played in 15 games in which he managed 91 tackles, 63 solo and 1.5 sacks.

