Daniel Craig Almost Played This Character In Doctor Strange 2

The Marvel Cinematic Universe He is an expert in boosting the fame of the young figures who join the franchise. Thus, actors like Tom Holland or Hailee Steinfeld obtained, at their young age, global recognition in a short time. But in addition, the superhero studio has a place for great movie stars who are interested in being part of it with a fixed character or a cameo. Y Daniel CraigHe was tempted to seize that opportunity.

The actor has an extensive career in which renowned productions abound. But, in addition, he knows very well about franchises and sequels: from 2006 to 2021, he played james-bond and starred in a series of films that were recorded in the lovers of the character created by Ian Fleming. While the world debates about who will be his successor, the celebrity wastes no time and thinks of new projects to incorporate into his filmography.

In this sense, the occasion that was rumored for months came: his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without a confirmed role, it has repeatedly emerged that Daniel Craig had talks with Kevin Feige’s company to join the franchise. Apparently, everything was decided for the actor to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe latest studio release starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen.

Spoiler alert! If you’ve seen the Sam Raimi-directed film, then you’ll know it’s chock-full of cameos and iconic appearances. One of them was highly anticipated: Patrick Stewart as Professor X. But they also surprised with an unforgettable participation: John Krasinski in the skin of reed richardsnamely, mr fantastic. Anyway, that role was initially reserved for Daniel Craig.

This was made known by Justin Kroll, a reporter for Deadline: “Fun fact, Krasinski wasn’t the first choice. The actor who was originally going to play the role was set to film, but when there was a spike in coronavirus cases, he backed out because he lived in London. He thought it was not worth the risk of bringing the virus to his family for a small scene”. In this way, it was confirmed that Daniel Craig was very close to joining the MCU, so the chances of it happening in an upcoming film are more than high.