Daniella Chávez gets naughty and shows off her attributes in a ‘spicy’ outfit

The Chilean model and former playmate, Daniella Chavez, a fan of Club América, continues to captivate her millions of followers on social networks by showing off her enviable figure in daring outfits

Chavez, who has gained popularity thanks to his spicy photos on Instagram and exclusive content, decided to pamper his most loyal fans by posing in a “hot” swimsuit while showing off his luxurious car.

“My Car is as Sexy as I am ��”

The fan of the Chilean team, O’Haggins, did not hold anything back and sent a clear message to her detractors, since many have branded her vain, however, Chávez responded with a ‘white glove slap’

“Why have a $350,000 car in Miami? In Chile it would have already been stolen from me, second is the fruit of my work, third is the life I deserve and that I set out to have, fourth I love capitalism and I don’t hide it like others , fifth: it’s my money and life is today not tomorrow!”

