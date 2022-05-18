Daughter of ex-Angel Heidi Klum reuses mother’s dress for graduation

As did Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who walked through the wardrobe of their mother, Angelina Jolie, model Leni Klum – daughter of the iconic ex-Angel of Victoria’s Secret, Heidi Klum – reused an old look from the veteran top for the your graduation.

As the renaissance of the turn of the millennium is still going strong in the fashion world, the 18-year-old graduate opted for a strapless piece worn by Heidi at the comedy benefit Comic Relief VIII that took place in New York in 1998, according to Page Six. .

On Instagram, she celebrated the prom experience “in mommy’s dress”, which was celebrated by Heidi with a heart emoji. She finished off the look with not-so-basic accessories: a vintage diamond necklace and an Alexander Wang bag that would be valued at US$695 or R$3,436.

This isn’t the first time Leni seems to be inspired by her famous mother’s fashion taste: they’ve appeared on previous occasions as red carpet “twins”.

Leni, who is the daughter of the top model with F1 manager Flavio Briatore, took her first steps in fashion also alongside Heidi, when they posed in December 2020 for German Vogue.

About a month later, she made her debut at Berlin Fashion Week and, since then, has starred in major campaigns, such as the one for Dior Addict lipsticks.

They repeated the double in March of this year, each starring in their own cover for the German Harper’s Bazaar.