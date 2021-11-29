Tech

Dazn Group announces Dazn X, a new pole of innovation

Kim Lee
DAZN Group, the world’s leading sports streaming company, has announced the launch of its innovation hub, DAZN X.

DAZN X was born from the DAZN Group’s acquisition of Texel, an innovative video streaming company from Tel Aviv, Israel. DAZN X will operate as a global business unit in all major DAZN markets. The entire Texel team, made up of 50 talented innovators, will join DAZN X to work alongside DAZN’s technology and product teams, thus ensuring the important support of its proprietary technology, incomparable experience and new skills.

The acquisition of Texel will allow DAZN to offer fans an even more complete experience: DAZN X will focus on the development of interactive and engaging content as an integral part of the sports streaming service offered by DAZN.

DAZN subscribers will be able to chat, share, shop and play with their friends while watching premium sports content live.

Shay Segev, co-CEO of DAZN, comments on the agreement as follows: “We want to revolutionize the experience of watching sport by making it more exciting, more social and even more engaging. The acquisition of Texel and the launch of DAZN X represent a significant acceleration of our strategy and position us as a leader in sporting innovation worldwide ”.

“DAZN shares our vision to redefine the viewer’s experience by providing richer and more interactive content. We are thrilled to join the DAZN team, with whom we share the goal of innovating and reshaping the vision of sport, improving it more and more ”, says Amire Segev, CEO and co-founder of Texel.

