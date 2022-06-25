Diana Rosa Suárez reveals that Héctor Téllez was unfaithful to her with Niurka Marcos

The admired actress of Cuban television Diana Rose Suarez revealed that the singer Hector Tellezwith whom she was married for 11 years, was unfaithful to her with Niurka Marcos.

Diana Rosa was invited on Thursday to the “La casa de Maka” program, which is broadcast in Miami on the Internet, where she reported that in the 1980s Héctor had an affair with Niurka, whom she described as someone who “It says a lot about being a Cuban woman.”

“Every time I came to the cabaret she told me: ‘Oh, Diana, what a beautiful dress; oh, I saw you in the magazines, I saw you on television,'” he explained.

According to his story, the singer and Marcos went on tour to Europe as part of a show at the Riviera cabaret, where they both worked, and there they had an affair.

One day, Diana Rosa accidentally ran into Niurka’s mother on the street, who told her the number of the hotel room where her daughter was staying.

That night, when calling her husband and seeing that the local folder could not locate him, she asked him to call the room occupied by the dancer.

“He comes out on the phone. How fatal it was,” stressed the actress, between the laughs of Maka and the rest of the collaborators of his program.

Suárez said that when she asked her husband what he was doing at that time in Marcos’s room, he did not know how to answer.

She told him: “Tell me that you love me, tell me that you miss me, tell me that you love me”, and he could only answer phrases such as: “Of course, of course”.

When the singer arrived back in Havana, she already had three suitcases with all her things at the door of the house.

“He suffered, because he wanted to fix things again, but I did not want to forgive him. And I separated from him in love, I suffered a lot, I mean it from the heart, but I took a hatred for him at that moment. And I separated from him loving him. Today we are very good friends,” concluded the actress.

In 2020, in an interview with CubadebateDiana Rosa Suárez confessed that in her 76 years she was married three times, but that she has been alone for a long time.

“I no longer adapt to living with a partner. I have become very stupid and I have become accustomed to loneliness. I am not afraid of him, on the contrary, I like him. But, If maybe I had forgiven someone, I wouldn’t be alone“He admitted, although he did not specify which of his partners he was talking about.

