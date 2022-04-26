Did he make fun of Kevin Durant? The controversial reaction of Draymond Green in the elimination of Nets in the Playoffs

During the sweep that the Boston Celtics gave the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Draymond had a controversial reaction. Did he make fun of Kevin Durant?

at the start of the season NBA 2021-22the top candidate to win the 2022 title had a first and last name, Brooklyn Netsbut injuries, absences, and the James Harden trade led to him being swept by Boston Celtics in Playoffs. ¡Draymond Green did not hesitate to react!

While Stephen Curry, Green and company’s Golden State Warriors stay alive in the 2022 Playoffs, Durant didn’t have a good time after losing to the Nets 0-4 in the first round. Did Draymond make fun of his former partner in the Dubs?

Draymond Green doesn’t hold anything back on and off the court, so he didn’t think twice and with five laughing face emojis reacted during the elimination and sweep of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022 Playoffs.

Green’s controversial reaction came just as Jayson Tatum got kicked out on a controversial Game 4 play between the Boston Celtics and Nets, so it wouldn’t be unreasonable to think that his reaction wasn’t to make fun of Kevin Durant but to charge the referees. The Golden State Warriors star cleared it all up.

Did he make fun of KD? Green’s reaction to the elimination of the Nets in the Playoffs

“Did they think I was laughing at the Nets being swept? I’m a little more cheeky than that. You can at least give me credit for that.”, was Draymond Green’s explanation for his first reaction to the elimination and sweep of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.