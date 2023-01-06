Sports

Diego Lainez is very erased from Braga; without playing in a winHalf time

The new year began in the same way as the last four in the race of Diego Lainez: without playing. The Mexican soccer player finds no place even in a second level league like the Portuguese and this Thursday he was not called up for Sporting Braga’s win by a landslide.

Excluded from the Qatar 2022 World Cup precisely because of his lack of activity for so long with Spanish Betis, a trend that continues after a semester with Braga, Diego Lainez is worrisomeespecially if we remember that not long ago he was considered the great “jewel” of Mexican soccer after his debut with América.

The Mexican who arrived and does play

They didn’t even take him to the substitute bench anymorebeing this the third game in a row that is excludedwhile his companions were pleased by crushing the modest Santa Clara 0-4 as visitors, and the score fell short as seen on the field.

In one minute the first two goals of Braga fell through Ricardo Horta and Iuri Medeiros at 15′ and 16′, respectively. André Horta at minute 53 and Ricardo’s double at 80′ gave final form to the victory that puts them Primeira Liga sub-leaders with 34 pointstwo ahead of Porto and only behind Benfica, which leads with 37 units.

