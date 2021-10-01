Director’s Cut, the trailer for the new version of Stallone

The trailer of a new version of Rocky IV is available on Youtube for all fans of the 1985 film. It is an anticipation movie “Rocky IV: Director’s Cut” , historical film directed and starring Sylvester Stallone who reworked and reassembled it, giving the fans of the famous boxer 40 minutes of unreleased scenes . The film, in fact, will return to the big screens for just one night, on November 11th.

The 1985 film tells the story clash between Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago . From the trailer it is already clear that “Rocky IV: Director’s Cut” will have some differences compared to the original product, adding elements to the character of Drago and giving more space to Apollo Creed as well. Furthermore, according to MGM, the fights will be even more memorable. This new version should have arrived on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the film in 2020 . Due to the pandemic, however, the release was delayed to 2021. Here is the official poster of the new version.

Rocky IV, what it’s about

Rocky IV was a great success: just think that it cost “only” 28 million dollars e he grossed 300 million. Here is the synopsis: “Ivan Drago, Soviet heavyweight champion of the amateur category, arrives in the United States for a performance between him and Rocky Balboa, who has now retired from the ring and gives up. Drago is a giant, but Apollo Creed, Rocky’s ancient opponent already world champion, who hasn’t been in the “ring” for five years, decides to challenge him. Despite his trusty friend Rocky Balboa trying to dissuade him from the very risky undertaking, Apollo wants to try. Instead he will lose his life under the harsh blows of the opponent, whose strength and training are incredible. Rocky then agrees to go to Moscow for Christmas, in order to face Drago himself. While aware of the opponent’s worth, Rocky hopes to honor the memory of Apollo Creed with a win. He asks and obtains from the Soviet authorities to train in complete secrecy (and with traditional methods) in a rustic, secluded villa in the snow-covered countryside. His coach and Uncle Paulie will accompany him. On the day of the clash, in front of a hostile crowd, including the wives of the two champions, Rocky will be able to get the better of Drago, after fifteen “rounds” of terrible suffering. To the microphones of the radio, still bleeding, Rocky Balboa will pronounce words of peace, addressed to peoples from all over the world, to the applause of the audience who, at the end of the “match”, had already understood the great sporting and human value of the American boxer ” .