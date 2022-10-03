Disney+: Movies you may not have remembered existed

Disney has countless successful productions that conquered the public in theaters. But among so many incredible options, there is another group of movies that can go a little unnoticed.

That’s why, check below some of these works that combine fun and nostalgia to some extent.

The strange world of Jack

The story created by Tim Burton was made entirely in stop-motion, the feature is still considered a classic today. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) follows Jack Skellington, who has had enough of his scary routine. So, the King of Halloween decides that he wants to be the new Santa Claus to spread Christmas cheer.

But this not only endangers the existence of “Good Old Man”, it also creates a real nightmare for children around the world.

In the woods

Walt Disney Studios has always been famous for its musical productions. In the Forest (2014) is the perfect musical for anyone who loves this style of cinema.

With names like Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden, Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine and others, the film tells the story of a baker and his wife. They live in a town where they deal with famous characters from fairy tales.

When a witch casts a spell on the two, the pair embark on a dangerous quest to undo it before it’s too late.

John Carter Between Two Worlds

Directed by Andrew Stanton, John Carter is played by Taylor Kitsch in this action-adventure based on the fictional novel of the same name by Edgar Rice Burroughs. In the 2012 film, Carter is transported to Mars.

There, he finds himself in the middle of a great conflict between the towns of the place. And he meets Tars Tarkas (Willem Dafoe) and the beautiful princess Dejah Thoris (Lynn Collins). In a world on the brink of collapse, Carter discovers that the survival of the planet and its people is in his hands.

Pirates of the Caribbean – The Curse of the Black Pearl

Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley team up in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). The film kicks off the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) steals Jack Sparrow’s (Depp) ship, turning the pirate’s life upside down. Especially after attacking the city of Port Royal and kidnapping Elizabeth (Keira), the governor’s daughter.

Will Turner (Bloom), considered by many in Port Royal to be a weakling, joins forces with Jack to save Elizabeth – and the ship – in this thriller packed with action, mystery, humor and special effects.

The princess’s Diary

Embrace nostalgia with this classic from many people’s afternoons! Anne Hathaway is Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries (2001), a bright but shy and very awkward teenager.

All she wants is to go unnoticed at school, but the arrival of her grandmother (Julie Andrews) with the news that she is a real princess, heir to the throne of Genovia, is not going to help her much.

Furious and reluctant, Mia agrees to take lessons to become a princess before deciding whether or not to accept the position. But in the midst of that, he has to face her newfound fame and everything that comes with it!

