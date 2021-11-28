do you know who his ex-wife is? She is a much loved actress

Chris Pratt is a movie star: do you know who his ex-wife is? She is a very famous and much loved actress.

Chris Pratt is an American actor born in Virginia. He made his film debut with supporting roles in numerous films, including Wanted – Choose your destiny, Bride Wars – My best enemy, Jennifer’s Body. Impossible to forget him in the role of Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, protagonist of the film Guardians of the Galaxy.

Owen’s role in the trilogy of Jurassic World and that of Jim Preston in Passenger made his fame get bigger and bigger. Since 2019, the actor is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, does the surname tell you anything? Yes, his wife is the daughter of the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger. But before that, though, Pratt was married to a very famous actress: do you know her?

So many roles that have been fundamental to increase its popularity. Today, Chris Pratt it absolutely needs no introduction. It is loved and appreciated all over the world. He is known for participating in famous television series, such as Everwood And Parks and Recreation.

He then went to the cinema. We saw it in the trilogy of Jurassic World, as the protagonist in Passenger, in movies Guardians of the Galaxy and in numerous other films. As we have mentioned, the actor has been married since 2019 with the daughter of Arnold Schwerzenegger. Her name is Katherine and she is a writer. But before that, Pratt was married to a famous and beloved actress: do you know who she is?

His ex-wife is Anna Faris. She is an American actress best known for her performances in the film series Scary Movie and for being the star of the television series Mom. They married in 2009 and in 2012 they became the parents of a child. The couple announced their separation in 2017.