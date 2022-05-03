Do you want to say goodbye to stress? It’s time to start Garden Therapy

1 – For the remise en forme:

after Easter, the time has come to get rid of the extra kilos in view of the dreaded costume test. To move smoothly and lose weight without realizing it, you don’t necessarily need a garden: the windowsill, although small, is perfect for starting by growing herbs and flowers. Among rosemary, marjoram, sage, thyme, basil are fragrant, ornamental and allies of good food there is only to choose. And if everything is too green, we can give that touch of color necessary to revive the taste as well as the sight: a chili pepper plant is perfect for reviving the windowsill and improving our well-being, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. Not only beautiful to look at, however: chilli pepper is very useful for stimulating the metabolism and decreasing the sense of hunger, a precious ally for the figure and exhibiting an (almost) perfect body at the first opportunity.

2 – To improve self-esteem

: according to experts, looking after the vegetable garden, the garden and even a small balcony stimulates the ability to take care of something that grows and gives the wonderful satisfaction of seeing a flower blossom or enjoying a fruit or a vegetable grown with your own hands . There is nothing more satisfying than handling and admiring the product of our effort and our commitment: an exceptional medicine to regain a good mood, feel happy and increase one’s self-esteem.

3 – To rediscover the taste of authenticity:

planting flowers that adorn the balcony or terrace is already in itself an excellent medicine to relax the mind and enjoy some time in the open air. However, we can also take advantage of the time available to create a small home garden: from strawberries to tomatoes, from aubergines to lettuce, onion and – why not? – also garlic, which gives a delicious blue-purple bloom. A potted vegetable garden is always a good idea: in addition to distracting us from everyday worries, it can tastefully enrich our table. The clever suggestion? If we are a beginner, yes to video tutorials or suggestions from technicians and experts: you can learn everything, even the art of gardening.

4 – To regain concentration:

not only outdoor, the Garden Theraphy can also be applied to the home environment, especially since, being many at home for smart working, even the interior of the home can offer ideas and opportunities to give relaxation and recreation. Therefore, the beautiful ornamental green plants, even if small in size, are perfect to be placed here and there, choosing carefully based on exposure to light and temperature. It is not difficult and even a tiny budget is enough: a plant near the window, or a beautiful vase full of flowers in the middle of the dining table, are perfect for making the environment cheerful and joyful. Is the space limited? If we don’t want to give up the green, we can opt for a bonsai: taking care of these tiny trees is a perfect remedy to regain concentration, feel useful and recover peace and serenity.

5 – For a new sociability:

ever heard of shared gardens? It is a reality present in many urban areas, a simple way to be outdoors, make others participate in your experience, do physical activity, keep the cardiovascular system active and burn excess calories. But in addition to the physical benefits there are those related to the emotional sphere: cultivating the land in the company of new people allows you to increase your social sphere, raising your mood. Furthermore, never forget that even plants are affected by our mood: our serenity contributes to obtaining excellent harvests. Being with others is the best way to keep sadness and bad thoughts at bay, an ancient remedy for a renewed well-being.