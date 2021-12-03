Doctor amputates the wrong leg and realizes it two days later: fine of 2700 euros

After the accusations, the doctor left the Austrian clinic but now works in another hospital. He admitted that he “made a mistake” but denied that he was negligent.

Everything was ready for the delicate surgical operation of leg amputation but, before the surgery, the doctor who had to carry it out confused the documents without anyone noticing, arriving at amputating the wrong leg to the patient. For that terrible mistake, an Austrian surgeon has now been sentenced by a local court to one fine of 2,700 euros. The episode disputed to the average age of 43 dates back to last May when the patient, suffering from a serious pathology, went to a medical clinic in Freistadt, in Upper Austria. Here the doctors had explained to him that by now there was no hope for his left leg and it had to be amputated.

The operation seemed perfectly successful e the error was discovered only two days later when, at the time of changing the dressing, it was discovered that the patient was missing his right leg and not his left one. Thus, the patient not only had to undergo a new operation to remove the exact limb but was also left without legs. According to the court’s findings, a 43-year-old surgeon who was fined Wednesday by the Linz Regional Court for personal injury due to gross negligence was responsible for the macroscopic mistake. A sentence that the 82-year-old patient was unable to see, however died before the hearing for the serious health problems he was suffering from. The court awarded the patient’s widow another 5,000 euros in compensation but not even the woman will be able to benefit personally as she too has died in the meantime.

According to the court, the doctor “did not carry out an adequate analysis of the medical records and documentation before the surgery for the planned amputation of the left thigh and thus amputated the right leg without any medical need”. After the allegations, the doctor left the clinic but now works in another hospital. In the proceedings, he simply admitted that he “made a mistake”, but denied that he was negligent and prepares to appeal the sentence.