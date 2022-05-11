‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Starring Michelle Dockery and Others: Where’s Matthew Goode?

ads

The latest installment in the Downton Abbey franchise, Downton Abbey: A New Era, hits theaters on May 20, 2022, giving fans a much-needed update on the latest endeavors of the wealthy Crawley clan.

Julian Fellowes’ latest creative venture pays homage to the early 20th century fascination with new technologies such as motion pictures, while offering a glimpse into the unexpected changes brought about by Violet Crawley’s decision to purchase a villa in the South of France.

Matthew Goode passed up the opportunity to star in ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’. Why?

Matthew Goode, the actor who played Lady Mary’s love interest in the 2019 TV series and film, will not appear in Downton Abbey: A New Era due to scheduling issues.

As the actor told Extra TV, he couldn’t make it to Highclere Castle in Highclere, Newbury, UK, because he had to film season 1 of The Offer, the Michael Tolkin biographical drama which premiered on April 28, 2022. at ParamountPlus. .

Downton Abbey: A New Era sometimes picks up after the 2019 film has ended. Starring Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, and Maggie Smith as Violet Grantham, the historical drama explores the latest challenges facing the group. Close-knit of Downtonians.

Among them is the arrival of a film crew ready and eager to make extensive use of the impressive building for their next adventure. Needless to add, the interruption generates mixed responses from the inhabitants. Those who have seen Julian’s directorial debut, 2001’s Gosford Park, should know a thing or two about the chaos that film crews are capable of causing.

Downton Abbey, the television series that first premiered on ITV in September 2010, propelled several of its stars to international fame. A percentage of the actors who appeared in the TV series have agreed to reprise their roles in the 2019 and 2022 film adaptations.

Matthew Goode played Henry Talbot in the TV series ‘Downton Abbey’ and in the 2019 film.

Born in Exeter in 1978, Matthew landed one of his first roles in a 2002 episode of The Wonderful World of Disney after graduating from the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. (The institute closed in 2005.)

Matthew soon built up a versatile acting portfolio, appearing opposite Imelda Staunton in a 2005 adaptation of Gerald Durrell’s My Family and Other Animals. He also played one of the lead roles in Stoker, Park Chan-wook’s 2013 horror thriller with Mia Wasikowska and Nicole Kidman.

Matthew appeared in seasons 5 and 6 of Downton Abbey, stepping into the shoes of Henry Talbot in a handful of episodes. His charismatic personality and his considerable acting skills won him hundreds of fans.

After Downton Abbey season 6 wrapped, Matthew agreed to reprise the role of Henry in the 2019 film. Henry and Lady Mary seemed to have hit it off, but their romance likely won’t progress further in Downton Abbey: A New Era. According to Digital Spy, Henry is now traveling the world’s race cars.

Downton Abbey: A New Era hits theaters on May 20, 2022.

