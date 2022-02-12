Drake knocks out $ 1.3 million in Bitcoin at the Super Bowl

Ahead of Sunday’s upcoming Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Canadian rapper Drake revealed that he had staked $ 1.26 million on the game. $ 1.26 million – $ 470,000 was placed on the Rams winning the Super Bowl and about $ 790,000 on his Odell Beckham Jr receiver. The bet was placed on the crypto sports betting platform Stake, which also shared the public bet by Drake.

Stake’s betting inventory continues to grow exponentially

Stake, which launched in 2017 is a cryptocurrency-only sports betting and casino platform that has since turned over $ 35 billion in betting. Currently, the platform accepts nine different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, EOS, Ripple, Dogecoin, and Tron.

As part of Drake’s bet on Beckham Jr, the wide-receiver would need more than 62.5 receiving yards and over 0.5 touchdowns in the game for Drake to see any kind of return on his investment. ”All bets are in the family, ”Drake said in his Instagram post, which included screenshots of his bets placed on Stake. Responding to Drake’s Instagram post, the wide-receiver replied,“ It’s time ”.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s hug to BTC

Drake’s cryptocurrency bet on Beckham Jr. represents an exciting time for the sport, including this year’s “Crypto Bowl” as it is becoming popularly known. In November, the wide-receiver teamed up with Cash App, vowing to convert his entire NFL salary for the season into BTC, awarding $ 1 million in BTC to fans of him. Based on this conversion, Beckham Jr. is positioned to make up to $ 4.5 million in just one year.

However, recent reports revealed that due to the recent drop in cryptocurrency prices, the NFL star would earn 61% less than he should have been post-tax, according to sports business analyst Darren Rovel. While the Rams are favorites to win this year’s Super Bowl, the Bengals have proven to be a force to be reckoned with this season.

Longtime Bengals fan Charles James also responded to Drake’s tweet, saying, “I’m Cincinnati! Burrow for the win. Call a reasonable number ”.

This year’s Crypto Bowl is about to be wild

With the number of athletes, celebrities and models embracing and promoting cryptocurrencies and blockchains, this year’s Super Bowl is sure to represent a historic shift in the traditional notion of sports and betting. Due to the massive cryptocurrency exposure the event already has, referring to it as the “Crypto Bowl” doesn’t sound so out of place. So far, three online services have already secured advertisements to promote their digital currencies – including EToro, Crypto.com, and FTX, so expect to see ads while playing.

Bud Light’s new product and zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next will also take the stage during the game to promote its blockchain-based NFT. For all Star Wars fans out there, returning veteran actor Ewan McGregor, best known for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel trilogy, returns to the screen in an Expedia ad, urging viewers to book more trips on the platform, rather than using “cryptocurrencies” or “blockchain-based solutions”.

Crypto may not be as strong with the Force, according to Obi-Wan Kenobi

Earlier this week, Disney released the teaser photo for the upcoming premiere of its new Obi-Wan Kenobi series which debuts on Disney Plus on May 25th. McGregor enthusiastically returns alongside co-star Hayden Christensen, who played both Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader during the prequel trilogy.

Bud Light Next

This Super Bowl bet comes against the backdrop of the massive cryptocurrency exposure planned for the event. Yep, FTX and Crypto.com have bought ad space at the Super Bowl. Additionally, Bud Light NEXT also recently partnered with Nouns DAO and will be using the iconic Nouns goggles for its Super Bowl announcement.

Bored Apes Yacht Club

It does not end here. Two of the artists on the halftime show are well-known NFT collectors, and there are rumors that the Bored Apes Yacht Club may be part of the event. Even the NFL itself would give limited NFTs to fans during the Super Bowl. Overall, the event will not only be iconic for football fans, but also for the cryptocurrency space.