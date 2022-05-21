Drew Barrymore revealed her secret to raising her daughters: “She has changed the rules of the game”

For many, raising children is not an easy task and there are many books that can help parents do it. Also stand out the advice from those with experienceas the actress Drew Barrymore, who revealed her secret about raising her daughters to strike a balance between discipline and “something new”. In an exclusive interview for Page Six on the 2022 Webby Awards red carpetthe actress revealed that she keeps a gratitude journal that greatly influences her family.

Barrymore She is 47 years old and shares two daughters with her ex-husband Will Kopelman: Olive, 9, and Frankie, 8. His secret is to keep track of the good things that happen, that is often forgotten in the face of some negative event that, if families are careless, can monopolize the feeling left by the days.

Drew Barrymore and her daughter, Olivia. @drew Barrymore

“Recording the good things that happen every day and then writing them down has made us more aware of people and we recognize all the good things and then write about it at night. She has really changed the rules of the game”, she explained, since in her view, unlike the rigid discipline of parents in which you cannot try to do something different, she believes that with happiness it is okay to try new things.

Drew Barrymore poses with her daughters Instagram

Although it was Drew who revealed this trick, the idea was presented by Debora Norvilleformer co-host of the show Today.

The host also took advantage of the interview to reflect: “You can have your toolbox, but sometimes they don’t work and you have to look for something new that day,” she explained.

the star of Charlie’s Angels She is a happy person, according to herself, who always looks for the positive side of things to move forward. For her, it expresses, it’s hard to stay upset for long. “Sometimes it takes me longer than I would like, but I get (to be happy). We, as humans, do not stay stagnant.”

Drew Barrymore has the secret that many parents wanted to connect with their children drew Barrymore

And at the end, in that interview he closed the door to any hint of a new love relationship, since she pointed out that she is still single. “I have no news in that regard!” She pointed out when asked about the subject.

The Webby Awards, where the celebrity was present, are the awards that recognize the best websites. They have been running since 1996 and their latest version was last Monday.

What did Drew Barrymore say about the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continue with the trial that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor initiated against his ex-wife for defamation Capture

Recently, the actress caused controversy by commenting on the most mediatic trial: that of Depp and Amber Heard. In one of the transmissions of his program The Drew Barrymore Showdescribed the attention as “crazy”.

“I know these are the real lives of two people and I know what it’s like to have your life public. I understand all the feelings, but seriously spread this information that no one had to know. This is crazy!”.

Some users described his comments as insensitive, due to the context of the trial that is taking place, in which there are revelations of physical and psychological violence. The siege reached such a degree that Barrymore had to use his Instagram account to offer an apology for taking the case lightly.

“I can be a better and more thoughtful person in the future, because all I want to do is be a good person, and I will grow and change from this,” he emphasized.