Eat 2 pears 2 hours after meals. What happens to the heart, blood sugar and cholesterol

They are sweet and juicy. Rich in water but low in fat and calories. They contain Vitamin C, B and K. They are good for the cardiovascular system, bones, intestines and the immune system. and even to the skin, giving it tone and elasticity. They are rich in antioxidants that slow down cellular aging.

When to eat pears?

Some internet sites recommend eating them between meals. They should not be eaten before bed. They bring a lot of sugars in the body which can raise blood sugar. They can also cause intestinal gas formation and slow digestion. The advice is to eat them as a mid-morning or afternoon snack. They avoid getting too hungry for lunch or dinner. Pears have a thirst-quenching power.

How many pears can I eat per day?

Although pears are high in fiber, vitamin C, and several minerals, getting too much is not good for your health. If you eat too many pears it could cause laxative effects and cause serious problems for those suffering from intestinal problems. Attention when you have colitis but also when you suffer from irritable bowel syndrome. Also at risk with diabetes. The advice is never to eat more than 2 per day.

What vitamins do pears contain?

Pears are also a concentrate of C and K. C is a powerful antioxidant and immune booster that prevents cell damage caused by harmful compounds called free radicals. K, or naphthoquinone, plays an important role in the blood clotting process. In fact, it ensures the functionality of the proteins that keep bones in shape. Throughout the world, its shortage causes mortality, even and above all, infant mortality.

What are the benefits of pears?

They strengthen the immune system. They promote heart health. They fight diabetes. They keep bones healthy. They help to lose weight. They improve digestion and fight constipation. They prevent some types of cancer. They prevent atherosclerosis. They counteract hypertension. They promote diuresis. They have a satiating effect and help the skin.

Are pears good for blood sugar?

For the control of blood glucose it is necessary not to exceed in eating this fruit. They have a glycemic index of 30. With high blood sugar you must avoid taking them because they provide 9% of sugars. Don’t eat more than two a day. They should be eaten 2 hours after the main meals. Those with high blood sugar should never eat them for lunch or dinner, especially when consuming foods with a high glycemic index. Don’t overdo the quantity if you don’t want to have problems with diabetes.