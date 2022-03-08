Elden Ring is first, second, third and fourth; PS5 dominates – Nerd4.life

Through IIDEA, we have the opportunity to see the sales ranking of games in Italy for the week to go from 21 to 27 February 2022. The Top 10 shows us that Elden Ring is first, second, third and fourth. Dominating is PS5.

Let’s start with the overall rankingwhich combines console and PC sales (physical and digital, unless otherwise indicated):

Elden Ring – PS5 Elden Ring – PC Elden Ring – PS4 Elden Ring – Xbox Series FIFA 22 – PS4 Horizon Forbidden West – PS4 Pokémon Arceus Legends – Switch (physical sales only) Horizon Forbidden West – PS5 Horizon Zero Dawn – PS4 GTA 5 – PS4

As you can see, Elden Ring was able to place a PC game and an Xbox Series game in the overall Italian Top 10. For our market, this is an event that cannot be taken for granted. For the rest, we can see that only one Switch game was able to make it into the overall Top 10 that week. However, if we expand the analysis to the Top 10 console only, in tenth position we find Minecraft in the Switch version.

The Tree Sentinel boss against the Elden Ring character

As for the ranks PC onlyhere is what is reported through IIDEA:

Elden Ring GTA 5 Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster GTA 4 The Complete Edition XCOM 2 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Dragon Ball FIghterZ Borderlands 3 Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Red Dead Redemption II

Tell us, which of these games have you bought in the last period? Elden Ring will likely be the choice of many. The game is extremely popular and a man paid $ 20,000 a Cam Girl to play together!