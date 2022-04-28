Elle Fanning talked about her preparation for “The Girl From Plainville”

Elle Fanning talked about her most recent screen work, “The Girl From Plainville.” After finishing the filming of the third season of “The Great”, the actress embarked on the aforementioned television project inspired by real events.

In the miniseries, Elle played Michelle Carter, a teenager who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for allegedly encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide.

The “20th Century Women” star told Variety magazine that it was very difficult for her to decide if she would finally star in the project, because it was a story that she considers delicate.

“When they came to me to possibly do this and be a producer, I was hesitant because most of these people are alive and this is a very sensitive story, and I really had to think hard about whether it was the right thing to do. Ultimately, I decided to do it because the people involved were very interested in it,” he told the publication.

Similarly, Elle Fanning said that she liked the possibility of highlighting the technological part of the project, which is very present today. “I felt like we could tell this story in a completely unbiased way, in a very modern world, about something that is also modern: technology, revolving around it, and the false privacy it creates for everyone,” she said.

How was it prepared?

The actress also spoke about how she approached the project, acting speaking. “I saw quite a few episodes of the series ‘Glee’, because I knew that she was a tremendous fan, I had seen the show before, but I saw it a lot more on the recording set. In the last scene of the first chapter she is imitating the mourning of read Michele, who lost her boyfriend Corey Monteith in 2013, the character also dies in the series. For that, Michelle sang the song ‘Make You Feel My Love,’ “she said.

Likewise, he said that he dedicated himself to imitating it until he achieved a perfect result, as if it were a mirror. “I’ve never met her, but I know every mannerism she did in that scene, I took notes. I wrote down every time she blinked, every time she moved her hand with every word, it was a real exercise. I felt very connected to her because I feel like I’ve felt her pain. She was like a metaverse,” she said.

On the other hand, Fanning admitted that she didn’t want to get close to Michelle Carter or anyone involved in the real-life case.

“I didn’t feel it was appropriate to contact Michelle. I know that creators Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus talked to people on the side of Conrad Roy, her boyfriend. I didn’t really feel like talking to her was relevant to doing my part. She had to embody a person in real life, but after all she is a character of which one creates their own version of her, “she stressed.

Finally, he said that the most difficult thing during the process was balancing fiction and reality. “That’s a theme throughout our show: balancing fantasy and reality. This is a true story, and you have to be sensitive to that, but we also have to create a show and think about things from a cinematic point of view,” he said.

“The Girl From Plainville” is a Hulu Original Production and premiered on March 29. The StarzPlay platform acquired the rights to the drama for Latin America.