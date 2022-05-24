Ellen Pompeo talks about the possibility that “Gray’s Anatomy” will continue without her

Ellen Pompeo has been playing Dr. Meredith Gray in the drama “Grey’s Anatomy” for more than a decade. In a recent interview, the actress decided to face the rumors that take for granted that the medical series will continue without her, reviewed the portal of People magazine.

“We’ll see, we’ll see,” was the cryptic response of the American actress after the subject was raised on the Entertainment Tonight program.

Later, according to People, the artist added: “Trying to reinvent the show and continually is the challenge right now. This show speaks to a lot of people, and young people love it.”

A character that changed his life

He then stated: “He has inspired so many generations of healthcare workers. So I think for young people, it’s a good piece of content and we’re going to try to keep it going for young people, not necessarily with me, but keep it beyond me.”

The possibility that she will be replaced in history, however, is still there, something that she takes with humor. “We’ll find someone, maybe, or we won’t,” she joked to Entertainment Weekly, to keep things guessing.

It is not the first time that the interpreter talks about the possible end of her character or the production itself. “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everyone that it should end,” she told Insider in December 2021. “I feel like I’m the super naive who keeps saying, ‘but what story are we going to tell?'” she noted. .

As you may remember, Ellen Pompeo has given life to Meredith Gray since the debut of the popular series in 2005. The fiction, it should be noted, recently celebrated its 400th episode.

The character and her story have changed her life, she told People. “I had three kids and got married, and I’ve become a completely different person doing the show. I was able to find my way and my power », she pointed out. “There is something really satisfying about knowing where I started and what my head space was; where I was emotionally when I started and where I am now; everything that I have learned and everything that has taught me what I have learned », she declared.