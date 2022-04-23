Elon Musk gives the reason why Netflix suffers loss of subscribers

The value of Netflix shares has fallen by 35% in two days. So far this year, it has lost more than 200,000 subscriptions. And it seems to be directly related to people using shared accounts. However, tycoon Elon Musk has another explanation.

According to the eccentric entrepreneur, the culprit of this fall has been the “woke” virusa term that refers to the fear of offending certain groups that, according to Musk, have been imposed on film productions.

The term “woke”, according to La Vanguardia, brings together movements linked to the struggle of black communities in the United States and over time has also made reference to social and human rights manifestations, such as the feminist movement and LGTBIQ +.

Through Musk’s word, human rights movements have been caricatured because, broadly speaking, they are “aware of all the inequities”which in the opinion of the creator of Tesla, has lowered the level of audiovisual productions so as not to bother anyone.

As is the case every time he gives his opinion on any topic, Twitter users reacted to his criticism of Netflix. Most of them, yes, did it to support him. In fact, some insisted that he buy the company.

“The mental virus of political correctness is the greatest threat to civilization,” wrote one of them. A message that Musk replied: “Yes.”

Despite the loss of users, Netflix billed 7.9 billion dollars in the first quarter of the year, 10% more than a year ago in the same period. Net profit stood at $1.6 billion, down from $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2021.