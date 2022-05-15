Elon Musk taught how to “fix” the Twitter feed to avoid the “manipulation” of algorithms

Elon Musk would make several changes to Twitter (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

Elon MuskCEO of Tesla, having said that would suspend the purchase of Twitterrecommended to users apply some changes to the social network to improve it. On this occasion he stressed the importance of “fix” the news feed to see a noticeable difference.

Through his verified Twitter account, the billionaire assured that there is three “very important” points to consider so that the feed can be clearer, ensuring that the current algorithms of the platform are “manipulating” users.

“Very important to fix the Twitter feed: one. Touch the start button. two. Tap the stars in the top right corner of the screen. 3. Select “Latest Tweets”.

After saying the three steps that must be followed to improve the feed of the social network, the tycoon reiterated that the algorithms do not help to see the new tweets, leaving several out of sight.

“You are being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you don’t realize. Easy to switch back and forth to see the difference.”

After that, he joked that “message was brought to you by the Illuminaughty”. The last word is a play on words in English that combines the “Illuminati” with the term “dirty”.

Within minutes Musk’s tweet received thousands of likes, retweets and comments. He so far he has not pointed out about When will your purchase be completed?

However, hours before, he joked about buying the cost of a library with the cost of a social network. “Whoever thought owning libraries would be cheap never tried to acquire a social media company!”

Elon Musk suspended its agreement 44,000 million dollars for Twitter for assumptions pending details on the calculation of spam and fake accounts what should they represent less than 5% of users.

Following the announcement, shares of the social media company fell 9.67% to 40.72its lowest level since Musk revealed his involvement in the company in early April and subsequently made a “best and final” offer to take it private for $54.20 per action.

The billionaire later qualified his announcement by saying that still “committed” to the purchase of the social network, without giving further details. At the opening of Wall Street, the titles marked a decline of close to 10% and by midday in New York they trimmed their fall to 7.8 percent.

The implied probability that the deal will close at the agreed price fell below 50% for the first time on Tuesday, when shares of Twitter fell below $46.75. Twitter had calculated earlier this month that fake or spam accounts represented less than 5% of its daily active users. monetizable during the first quarter, in which it registered 229 million users who received advertising.

“The Twitter deal is temporarily on hold pending details supporting the calculation that fake or spam accounts effectively represent less than 5% of users,” Musk tweeted on Friday.

Muskthe richest man in the world and a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, had said that one of his priorities would be to eliminate “spam bot” from the platform.

