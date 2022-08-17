Embassy of the United States in Cuba announces job offers

The United States Embassy in Havana has published a message on Twitter announcing job offers.

“Open vacancy. Our Embassy has positions available. Join our work team! Carefully review the requirements of the places and remember that not all ask for the same level of study and/or command of English. What are you waiting for to apply? communicated.

On their website, they warn that since March 2021, the Embassy implemented the ERA Electronic Recruitment System (for its acronym in English), through which applications must be sent.

They also explain that applicants “will be subject to a security investigation prior to their employment.”

This means that all interested Cubans “must be approved and contracted by the Cuban employment agency, PALCO, before starting to work at the embassy.” This requirement is the one most often criticized by people who want to apply for jobs at the diplomatic headquarters.

JOB OFFERS AT THE UNITED STATES EMBASSY IN CUBA

According to the information offered, there are three job vacancies available until next August 21. In no case is information regarding salary specified.

Information Assistant (Media): participates in the daily review, selection and compilation of news on material related to Cuba in the local, US and international media. Supports the creation of content and the publication of material in the online communication channels of the Embassy of the United States in Havana. All the requirements here.

Resource Coordination Specialist: responsible for the financial resources that support Public Diplomacy projects and programs throughout the country. Oversees the use of financing and ensures compliance with all applicable US government regulations and Cuban laws. Additional information here.

Public Relations and Digital Media Assistant: responsible for the daily news production. She will work with international media and independent and official Cuban journalists. It monitors, analyzes and reports on Cuban state media, independent and international media. Develops and supports programs related to journalism. He maintains routine contact with both official and independent reporters and editors. More requirements on this page.