Emilia Clarke, Daenerys in ‘Game of Thrones’ reveals her health problems: “That she can speak is a miracle”

A his 35 years, Emilia Clarke He is one of the best-known faces on world television. Her role as Khaleesi in ‘Game of Thrones’, throughout the eight seasons of the series, catapulted him to fame. However, he also drags some health problems that occurred during the filming of the HBO fiction, as the interpreter herself recently announced.

On the ‘Sunday Morning’ show BBC1Emilia Clarke assured that shouldn’t be able to speak. The reason is that, during the filming of ‘Game of Thrones’, he came to suffer two aneurysms that left some parts of his brain “unusable”. According to his testimony, belongs to that “very small minority” of people who survive those problems.

The first of his aneurysms occurred in the year 2011, after having shot the first season of ‘Game of Thrones’, which led to a stroke. The second took place two years later and forced Emilia Clarke to undergo surgery after the doctors confirmed that the aneurysm had grown. “It was the most excruciating pain”expressed the actress.

Consequences of the two aneurysms

Despite everything, in his interview he revealed that tries to take it with humor and gave more details about his illness. “Because strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it’s gone. And so the blood finds a different route to move, but then whatever part is missing, it’s gone,” he explained. BBC1.

As a consequence of his two aneurysms, Clarke confessed that I suffered from aphasiaa disease known to be the cause of the withdrawal of actors such as Bruce Willis. This led to the fact that, at some point, the actress was not able to recognize her own name. Calmly, the interpreter was able to regain his cognitive abilities: “I can do a two and a half hour play every night and not forget a line.”