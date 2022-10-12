Emily Ratajkowski poses in the smallest ‘animal print’ bikini of the season

The model Emily Ratajkowski raised the temperature of Instagram when modeling their bikini Animal Print smallerbelonging to his latest Inamorata Woman collection.

The star uploaded a video to her profile where she poses for the cameras and exposes her tanned skin. She let her long hair down and wore straight bangs.

She showed off her beauty with impeccable makeup, consisting of foundation, compact powder, abundant bronzer and nude lipstick. She deepened her gaze with black eyeliner and pearlescent shadows.

Emily Ratajkowski got divorced a few months ago Sebastian Bear-McClardwith whom he shares a son, and confused his followers of TikTok hinting that it might be bisexual.

The Versace muse responded to a TikTok stating that everyone who identifies as bisexual had a green velvet couch. Immediately, she showed the piece of furniture that is in her house. She sparked dozens of comments from women and men who celebrated the video. Although she did not confirm anything verbally.

The video of Emily Ratajkowski comes to light in the framework of the National Coming Out Day that is celebrated on October 11.

Emily Ratajkowski comes out as bisexual in a new Tik Tok, in response to Shay Mitchell’s coming out video!pic.twitter.com/hAQDfy65lm — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) October 11, 2022

However, for a few days rumors have increased that is dating brad pitt, 58 years old. A source told People magazine that they spent “a lot of time together” but that he wasn’t sure it was anything serious. “They don’t seem to be formally dating,” he added.

In September, it was learned that Emily Ratajkowski had officially filed for divorce from her ex-husband Sebastian amid allegations that he cheated on her. They got married in 2018.

“They recently broke up. It was Em’s decision. She is fine. She is strong and focused on her child. She loves being a mom,” another source told People.

In addition to working on her Inamorata clothing line and as a mother, Emily has taken care of her book My Body: from her promotion to the projects that came out of her debut as a writer, interviews and more.

In an interview, she revealed that she has felt more exposed and vulnerable through writing than as a model who strips naked in photo shoots.

“Writing, in part because by modeling and exposing myself and my body, I tend to dissociate myself and feel outside of myself.”

He added: “Writing is a totally opposite experience, you are very much in yourself. If I’m writing well, I’m not really thinking about anything other than the experience of living inside my body.”

Emily Ratajkowski rose to fame starring in the video for Robin Thicke’s song Blurred Lines and revealed that the singer harassed her by touching her breasts during filming.

Look at their photos in the gallery above.