Emily Ratajkowski posts nude photos to celebrate her son’s first birthday

  • The model and actress has shared images taken when she was pregnant to celebrate the first year of her baby

Emily Ratajkowski has posted a series of nude photos of herself taken while pregnant to celebrate her son’s first birthday.

“Happy birthday”, the 30-year-old model and actress has thus titled the presentation of snapshots on her Instagram account. Later, she has added: “Happy women’s day to all 💓”.

In the first image, the interpreter, who is married to actor Sebastian Bear-McClar, appears lying in a bathtub while hiding her chest with her hands. In the second and third, she again poses nude while she is standing and sitting on a big pink chair, respectively. And already in the last one, she shows her son, whose full name is Sylvester Apollo Bear.

