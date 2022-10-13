Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski shows us her new office inspired by the 70s

What can be found in a mood board inspired by the Emily Ratajkowski’s house? “I’m not afraid of colors,” she admits, but he does have opinions about them. For her, millennial pink is out of place. Fun and unexpected combinations are in: “I love green and pink [juntos]. I love bright orange with cool tones,” she says. The fuchsia and darker pink elements of the office rugs aren’t exactly what she’d choose for her own home, but their look vintage “It works for the brand,” he says.

A colorful rug adds pizzazz under an ivory dining chair and marble side table from CB2. The walls are decorated with photos of Ratajkowski by Amber Asaly.

Currently, Ratajkowski, who is the mother of a one-year-old boy named Sly, is decorating a new apartment in the West Village after putting his mid-century Los Angeles home up for sale earlier this year. (The move comes amid her divorce from her husband of four and a half years, Sebastian Bear-McClard.) “The room I’m setting up right now in my new apartment has a very, very cold tone. It’s all green and blue,” she says.

The gray marble tables are Ratajkowski’s favorite piece: “I think they’re really nice. They’re really long and they’re just dramatic,” he says.

Ratajkowski is also a fan of sculptural furniture, something that CB2 brought to the office space in the form of a central seating area with two shapely sofas. This provides a space for the team to work collaboratively and to create content against a nice backdrop, something that was important for an online business (the brand is expanding to retailers soon) run by a social media superstar. with 29.5 million followers.

Article originally published in AD US.
Translation and adaptation of Fernanda Toral.

