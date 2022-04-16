Emma Watson: 15 curiosities you probably didn’t know about the Harry Potter actress

Emma Watson She is one of the best known actresses in the world. The British rose to world fame thanks to the saga Harry Potter where she played Hermione Granger. Following her stint in the Wizarding World, Watson took time off from acting to complete her academic studies, but eventually returned to the big screen in other roles.

In 2011 he had a secondary role in the film My Week with Marilyn, starring Michelle Williams. In 2012 she starred in the adaptation The Perks of Being a Wallflower alongside Logan Lerman and Ezra Miller. The following year she starred in the drama The Bling RingDirected by Sofia Coppola. In 2017 she starred in the live-action version of Beauty and the Beastwhile in 2019 he was part of the new version of Little Women (Little Women) by Greta Gerwig with Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh, among others.

Emma Watson in Little Women

In addition to having thousands of fans around the world for her role as an actress, Emma has also worked as an activist for environmental issues and women’s rights.

Today, on his 32nd birthday, we review 10 curiosities you did not know about Emma Watson.

15. Although everyone thinks she is British, Emma Watson was born in Paris, France. She lived there until she was 5 years old, when her parents divorced her and she moved with her mother and her little brother Alexander, back to England, to the city of Oxford.

14. Her first big acting role was as Hermine Granger in Harry Potter. Before that, she had never acted professionally. Prior to the series, she trained at the Stagecoach Theater Arts in Oxford. Before devoting herself to acting, she was part of the dance and hockey team at school.

Emma with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint

13. Her teachers convinced her to audition for the role of Hermione for Harry Potter. Before being cast in the role, young Emma had to audition 7 times.

12. During the filming of Harry Potter, Emma and the rest of the younger actors received 5 hours of tutoring per day in order to complete their studies.

11. She was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). This disorder was discovered before she started school, so she took Ritalin for a long time.

10. At the age of 15, she posed for the cover of Teen Vogue. At that time she had become the youngest person to do so.

9. In 2009, he enrolled at Brown University to study English literature. She chose an American university as these offered their students greater freedom when choosing their subjects.

8. In addition to being a college graduate, Emma is a certified yoga and meditation instructor.

7. His favorite Harry Potter book is Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

6. One of his favorite movies is Notting Hill, the romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. While her favorite television series is Friends.

5. In 2014, Emma had been invited to the Vanity Fair Oscar party. She accidentally fell asleep in her hotel room and missed the party.

Emma at the BAFTA Awards 2022

4. Your favorite drink in gin and tonic.

3. She was offered the lead role in Cinderella for the 2015 live-action version, but turned it down. This role finally went to Lily James. Later, Emma got her revenge by starring in Beauty and the Beast.

2. Ever since she became famous, she keeps a diary about her life. Apparently she already has more than 30 diaries where she writes about her daily life, from yoga, dreams, acting, people she has met and advice she has received. It’s one of her favorite things.

1. She describes herself as a feminist. For years, the actress has been committed to the feminist cause, although she does not approve of the level of feminism that degrades men. In 2014 she gave a moving speech before the United Nations assembly as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador.

