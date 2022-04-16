Entertainment

Emma Watson: 15 curiosities you probably didn’t know about the Harry Potter actress

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 43 3 minutes read

Emma Watson She is one of the best known actresses in the world. The British rose to world fame thanks to the saga Harry Potter where she played Hermione Granger. Following her stint in the Wizarding World, Watson took time off from acting to complete her academic studies, but eventually returned to the big screen in other roles.

In 2011 he had a secondary role in the film My Week with Marilyn, starring Michelle Williams. In 2012 she starred in the adaptation The Perks of Being a Wallflower alongside Logan Lerman and Ezra Miller. The following year she starred in the drama The Bling RingDirected by Sofia Coppola. In 2017 she starred in the live-action version of Beauty and the Beastwhile in 2019 he was part of the new version of Little Women (Little Women) by Greta Gerwig with Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh, among others.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 43 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Thalía is criticized for making excessive use of botox and facial fillers

2 mins ago

Children of celebrities who fell in love with other celebrities

4 mins ago

This is the imposing mansion where Jim Carrey will live when he retires from acting

14 mins ago

Lauren Cohan reveals the origins of the new spin-off of The Walking Dead

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button