Emma Watson says even those close to her struggle to see their true woman

In many ways, Emma Watson has become synonymous with Hermione Granger. The actress spent a decade of her life playing the shining witch, so people often associate her with her character. This association has only been strengthened by the similarities that Watson shares with Hermione. They are both cultured, eloquent, and highly intelligent, and therefore people often see them as one and the same. Even those close to Watson may have a hard time separating them.

Emma Watson and Hermione Granger merged

Watson felt an affinity for Hermione from the moment she was introduced to him in the books. In fact, when the shining ring actor was auditioning for the Harry Potter movies, she always knew she would be considered for Hermione. Watson admits that she felt connected to Hermione’s intelligence, bravery and strength. She understands how important the witch is to millions of people because Hermione was (and is) very important to her.

“I played a token,” Watson said of Hermione in a conversation with British Vogue. “I know because she is a symbol for me.” But Harry Potter alum wants it to be known that she is not a symbol herself. She’s also not Hermione Granger, although many people think of her as such. “I’m not,” Watson shared of her famous character. “And I’m also not what my name has strangely come to mean.”

The movie star admits that sometimes people have a hard time seeing their true

Moving on, Watson shared that sometimes people see the idea of ​​her instead of who she really is. This is true even for those with whom she feels close. “Even people who are very close to me sometimes can’t let it go,” Watson admitted. “Or see only me. And then sometimes I have to say, ‘No, no, I need exactly what you need.’ I am as human as you. I am as insecure as you. I fight as much as you fight.’”

Watson has shared that navigating her own fame has been very challenging at times. She admits that the idea of ​​who she is can be very at odds with who she really is. “There were times when everything became so big, when I almost had vertigo over my own life,” she confessed. “And it got so big that I felt disconnected.”

What helps Watson reconnect with herself?

So how does Watson manage to ground herself when she feels overwhelmed by disconnection? She helps him remember all the things that she is apart from being a famous celebrity. The actress has developed a kind of mantra that helps her feel more connected and at peace.

“I’m a sister,” shares Watson, “I belong to a family… There’s a whole existence and identity that I have, actually, that’s really important and thoughtful and solid that has nothing to do with any of that.” Watson even admits that she has asked her parents to validate her in this time of imbalance. “‘Am I still your daughter?'” Watson once posed for her parents. “You know? It’s felt so weird sometimes.”

Navigating Watson’s immense and intense level of fame certainly seems to have its fair share of challenges. However, the actor seems to have handled it quite gracefully.

