Entertainment and sports figures raise their voices against the war in Ukraine

The military operation Russia against Ukraine created a wave of citizen protests in several countries, including Russia itself this Thursday, February 24, 2022. Several entertainment and sports figures They have also joined the claim against the armed conflict.

In the midst of the protests, around 1,200 people were arrested in 49 Russian cities, according to data provided by the humanitarian organization OVD-Info.

Javier Bardem protests in the streets

Javier Bardem was one of those who participated in a sit-in called in front of the russian embassy in spain. The purpose of the rally was to protest against the invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s a real atrocity which is the responsibility of Europe as a nation and, more than anything, also to think about the great wave of refugees that this war disaster“, Said the actor to international media.

Known political and environmental activistBardem pointed out that he responded to the call to show solidarity with the victims of the military offensive who “are always women, children and elderly“, has declared.

Actresses with Ukrainian roots raise their voices

The scale of war also generated the reaction of the actress Vera Farmiga. The interpreter known for her work in the saga ‘The spell’ was born in the United States, but was raised in a Ukrainian community in New Jersey.

The actress shared an image of the Ukrainian flag and that of a wooded landscape on her Instagram account. At the bottom of the images she wrote a part of the anthem of that country, expressing its support for the Ukrainian community.

Another performer with Ukrainian roots, Katherine Winnick he also showed his support for the people of Ukraine. The actress who gave life to Lagertha in the series ‘Vikings’ He shared his family and grandparents in the Ukraine, before migrating to Canada.

Along with an image of the flag of the European country with the legend: “I am a proud Ukrainian”. The images were shared in the temporary stories of his account at Instagram.

Athletes join the protest

The voices of protest also came from the world of sports. The player of Man Utd, Oleksandr Zinchenko expressed concern about the war conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The footballer published a photomontage that includes some of the best-known places in Ukraine. The athlete accompanied the photo with a message of support.

“My country is in the photo. The country where I was born and raised. The country whose colors I protect in the international sports arena,” she wrote.

Zinchenko also shared photos and videos of the situation of Ukrainian citizens after the start of the military offensive ordered by President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine.

Sean Penn, on the battlefield

Sean Penn he was on Ukrainian territory at the time the Russian military offensive began. The Oscar-winning actor was working on a documentary on the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine since the end of 2021.

Penn had returned this week to Ukraine to continue working on the production, when the armed conflict broke out, according to Nesweek.

“The director specially came to Kiev to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country,” he said in a statement. ukrainian government.

The voices of these recognized audiovisual and sports figures They join the hundreds of people who share their rejection of the armed conflict on social networks.