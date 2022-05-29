Eternal Tom Cruise: Survive and shine in an industry without long-lived stars

American actor Tom Cruise, who released “Top Gun: Maverick” in theaters around the world last week, is a case study: Although the film industry has changed a lot since he debuted as a star, his box office power remains almost intact .

It’s a rare case of longevity in Hollywood, where superheroes have progressively replaced actors as the main focus of the industry. Gradually, the business model has changed, and the big movies today are those of the franchises that bring young people to the movies: the days when the theater was filled to see “the new Tom Hanks” or “the latest Kevin Costner” they seem to be over, but nevertheless there is Tom Cruise, filling theaters with the sequel to a film released more than three decades ago.

Indeed, the actor’s visit to Cannes for the world premiere of his film last week marked the 30th anniversary of his first visit to the festival, in 1992, for the premiere of the ill-fated “A Horizon Far Away” with his then-wife Nicole. Kidman. It was another world: Cruise was a star at the time, but just one more in Hollywood, and Mel Gibson or Bruce Willis were other names that shone with their own light in a film industry heir to the great icons of the past.

“Cruise is unusual in that it has managed to retain that commercial clout even when the studios are dominated by superhero franchise movies,” says Paul McDonald, a professor at Kings College London who specializes in the media industry. “It’s especially notable given that he turns 60 this year,” he explains.

According to the specialized site The Numbers, the 39 films that Cruise has shot as a leading actor have grossed nearly $8.5 billion worldwide. “Top Gun: Maverick” could gross up to $390 million in the United States alone, according to Box Office Pro.

Critics have been generous with the film, a sequel that tends to be a risk for the studios. According to IndieWire, Cruise is “the last Hollywood movie star of hers, short but larger than life.”

VAIVENES AND RELIGIONS

And yet Cruise’s star seemed to fade in the early 2000s, when rumors swirled about his ties to the controversial Church of Scientology.

The Hollywood machine was changing, and independent stars were less profitable than superhero brands. “Batman is the perfect example of the change that happened around the 2000s, when the franchise movies took over. For half the movie or more, the actor is covered in a mask; people don’t really care who’s behind it, whether it’s Robert Pattinson or Ben Affleck,” explains McDonald.

Cruise managed to bounce back and present himself as some kind of real-life superhero. “Part of his mystique is the fact that he does his own stunts: he flies planes, he jumps buildings,” adds this expert. “It’s hard to watch without thinking: Is there anything this guy can’t do?” adds Paul Dergarabedian of media analysis website Comscore.

WHAT’S COMING

And this continues: Cruise has two more new installments of the successful “Mission: Impossible” planned in 2023 and 2024, possibly followed by a movie that could be shot in space.

“The big movie theater chains love Tom Cruise because his whole life is dedicated to the movie experience. His films are conceived and executed with the big screen in mind,” says Dergarabedian.

“I’ve produced 30 to 40 movies,” the actor recently told Empire magazine. “I am responsible for thousands, if not tens of thousands, of jobs.”

That devotion has put him at odds with the studios that co-produce his movies: Cruise sued Paramount last year for giving the upcoming “Mission: Impossible” only a 45-day window in theaters, before moving it to TV platforms, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For all these reasons, Cruise falls very well in Cannes, which is currently resisting giants such as Netflix or Disney +. “When he commits himself to a project, the result is beautiful, that is the artist that we are going to receive” in Cannes, the general delegate of the Festival, Thierry Fremaux, explained to the press on Monday.