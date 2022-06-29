Euphoria star changes his look, Tom Holland reacts on Instagram (PHOTO)
Although they’re tight-lipped about their relationship, Zendaya and Tom Holland never fail to support each other. While her sweetheart shared her cover photo of Vogue Italia on his social networks, the actor did not miss the opportunity to compliment her.
After starring in several Disney Channel series, Zendaya enjoyed a meteoric rise in Hollywood when she landed the role of Michelle Jones in the blockbuster Spider-Man: Homecoming, where she met Tom Holland. After a lot of rumors about them, their relationship is formalized following a photo taken by a paparazzo on which we can see them kissing in a car. But, although they do not share details of their private lives in the media, the two actors never cease to be complicit during previews, in their daily lives and even on social networks.
Lovely Zendaya on the cover of Vogue Italia
On Tuesday, June 28, Zendaya shared a series of photos taken for the latest issue of Vogue Italia. On the cover of the prestigious magazine, the actress is wearing a Valentino dress and a Bulgari necklace. An outfit enhanced by a magnificent makeover performed by a Brazilian make-up artist, who signs a very successful change of look. In the caption of his cover photo of voguethe darling of Tom Holland wrote: “Such a dream to shoot this cover. Thank you so much Vogue Italia and thank you to the amazing Elizaveta Porodina for photographing me”. If the actress did not talk about her private life, she notably confided in the fact that her series Euphoria helped her find more meaning in her acting profession. “So many people have reached out to me and shared their experiences, about loss, addiction, grief, mental illness and their struggles with it (…) They feel connected to me and they have been able to heal, grow, learn and reconstruct parts of their own past, and that, to me, is invaluable. It gives me purpose.”.
Tom Holland totally in love with his Zendaya
After sharing his photos on his Instagram account, Internet users did not fail to compliment the star. And there is a little comment that did not escape them, that of Tom Holland! The interpreter of Peter Parker showed his support for his darling by commenting on the photos with three emoji with hearts in their eyes. And the reactions didn’t stop there as singer Chloe Bailey also wrote: “Your beauty is simply out of this world”while three stars of the series EuphoriaBarbie Ferreira, Storm Reid and Hunter Schafer, also complimented their friend.
Article written in collaboration with 6Médias