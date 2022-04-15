Entertainment

Evaluna’s mother shared an unpublished photo of her granddaughter Indigo and fell in love with everyone

Marlene, Evaluna’s mother, shared on her Twitter account Instagram an unpublished photograph of his granddaughter Indigo. Although none of the family has yet shown the face of the baby, social networks went crazy when they saw a new photo of the little feet of the first daughter of Evaluate Montaner Y Camilo Echeverry. The Venezuelan filmmaker and producer also made an important announcement. The grandmother is collaborating with some friends in the launch of a collection of baby clothes and she presented the El Hilo Rojo Atelier brand on Instagram.

