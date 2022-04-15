Evaluna’s mother shared an unpublished photo of her granddaughter Indigo and fell in love with everyone

Marlene, Evaluna’s mother, shared on her Twitter account Instagram an unpublished photograph of his granddaughter Indigo. Although none of the family has yet shown the face of the baby, social networks went crazy when they saw a new photo of the little feet of the first daughter of Evaluate Montaner Y Camilo Echeverry. The Venezuelan filmmaker and producer also made an important announcement. The grandmother is collaborating with some friends in the launch of a collection of baby clothes and she presented the El Hilo Rojo Atelier brand on Instagram.

“When I found out that Evaluna was pregnant, I called Tina, who had had the idea of ​​making things for babies for a while, and I told her: Tina, you have to make your mark, I want those wonders for Indigo,” she commented in the text that accompanied the photo. of the newborn. Her friend replied that she did not have time to dedicate herself 100 percent to that, but that if she helped her and they joined another partner, the idea could perfectly be carried out. This is how this project was born between friends.

“For many years we have come together to learn, we have made ceramics, paper mache, painting, sculpture with recycling, puppets, and now we join this enterprise for my granddaughter (who is theirs too). Indigo was already born, and today this brand inspired by her is born. It makes me excited because it is love, it is the love for my granddaughter, the love for my friends, the love for nature (it is all healthy and natural), these clothes are love that we share with you, ”she added.

The first fan of the brand is her husband and father of Evaluna, Ricardo Montaner. “What a beauty, everything baby, I’m going to buy a little gift for Indigo,” he wrote on her Instagram account. The Venezuelan singer also shared a photo of Evaluna when she was a girl and his wife, accompanied by the message “Marlene’s daughter, Indigo’s mother.”

Without a doubt, Indigo came to fill the entire Echeverry Montaner family with love and inspiration, especially her parents. “God was present in every second of the birth in our home. She is a happy and curious girl, ”Camilo wrote. Let us remember that the artists preferred not to know the sex of the baby before her birth and that the delivery was at home.