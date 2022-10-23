Exclusive clip of ‘Look how they run’, the criminal comedy with Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell

A desperate Hollywood movie producer sets out to turn a popular play into a movie. When crew members are murdered, weary Inspector Stoppard and rookie Agent Stalker find themselves in the middle of an intriguing whodunit. That is the starting point of look how they run, a comedy set in 1950s Hollywood that hits Spanish cinemas next Friday, October 21. SERIES & MORE shows you a exclusive clip of the first collaboration between saoirse ronan (little women)Y Sam Rockell (Oscar winner for Three billboards outside).

The British Tom George makes his debut directing feature films after forging himself in series like Defending the Guilty Y This Country (currently available on Filmin). “A delightfully absurd parody, very funny, that does for Agatha Christie what scream did for the movies slasher: revitalize the formula based on winks and tickles”, said Tim Robbey in an enthusiastic review for the Telegraph newspaper. The rest of the criticism is not so unanimous, but in general look how they run It has been celebrated for the comedic flair of its actors (it’s not often you see Saoirse Ronan doing a comedy), the style of this take on 1950s Hollywood, and its innocuous but intriguing mystery.

Adrien Brody (Oscar winner for The pianist), Ruth Wilson (the protagonist of The Affair and the recent TrueThings), David Oyelowo (the Martin Luther King of selma), Harris Dickinson (protagonist of the last Palme d’Or, The triangle of sadness) Y Sian Clifford (sister of fleabag) complete the respectable distribution of look how they run.

[Saoirse Ronan: “Las mujeres sienten todavía que tienen que elegir entre la familia y el poder”]

Fans of Agatha Christie’s stories will find numerous references to the author in look how they run. Some of them come in the form of character names: Max Mallowan was the name of her second husband. Inspector Stoppard is a reference to Sir Tom Stoppard, the playwright who wrote The Real Inspector Hound, a play that had a murder mystery like a play within a play. Christie’s butler is named Fellowes, a nod to Julian Fellowes, creator of downton abbey and Oscar-winning screenwriter of Gosford Parkanother homage to Christie’s work.

In the exclusive clip that advances SERIES & MÁS we can see Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell, two actors adored by the Hollywood Academy who, curiously, were not initially linked to the project. When look how they run was about to be shot in 2017, the first actors linked to the Tom George movie were Hugh Grant and Keira Knightley.





Follow the topics that interest you