extraordinary restock coming just for tonight!

Yesterday the Halo and Xbox saga turned 20 years old. For the occasion, Microsoft Italy has decided to perform an extraordinary restock of the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition.

The latest available units of the console will be made available this evening starting at 19:00, on the official store at this address. But only some of you will be able to make it themselves, the stocks are in fact quite limited. Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition in fact it is sold-out everywhere. With GameStop having its last restock last week along with the mini fridge. And with the official launch yesterday, this could be your last chance to own this beautiful console.

The restock will be there as we said tonight at 19:00 on the official Microsoft store, we strongly advise you to register or login in advance in order to speed up the purchase operations because the console will literally be snapped up.

If you can make it yours, you will be able to start playing the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta now, with Season 1 starting just yesterday!

This isn’t the only Xbox Special Edition available. In fact, Gucci has created a special travel kit with a personalized console, two controllers and a suitcase available in only 100 copies worldwide at the ‘modica‘figure of 7,000 euros!

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you with your purchase.

