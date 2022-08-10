Fans slam Shawn Mendes for partying after canceling mental health tour

Shawn Mendes’ recent social media post has sparked controversy as some fans called him out to party after he canceled his world tour due to mental health issues.

To celebrate her birthday, the “In My Blood” singer partied in Miami with her friends. However, some fans were upset by his actions. In a recent Instagram post, Mendes shared a photo of the pop singer relaxing on a boat, which has garnered over 3 million likes.

With over 20,000 comments, many questioned the star’s actions.

One commenter asked, “You can’t tour, but you can party in Miami? »

“Hehe, this is the state of concert cancellations I see,” wrote another.

“Setting up a huge world tour just to cancel it and relax on a boat,” one Instagram user said.

“Maybe you’re not taking a vacation on a boat when you did a tour that you just canceled when you hadn’t toured for 2 years already during Covid, which would have been the perfect time to focus on your mental health,” a fan explained.

“I wish my mental health days were like this,” one commented.

Many fans have come to Mendes’ defense.

“I am shocked by the disrespectful and ignorant comments on this thread. These people obviously have no idea how serious each person’s mental health is. I applaud him for recognizing that he needed help and he got it. I’d rather he canceled his tour than something much worse than that. So get off your hate train and be compassionate,” one fan wrote.

“It breaks my heart to see people not taking mental health issues seriously!!

Hope you are better and have all the time you need to heal Shawn,” echoed another.

A fan explained, “He canceled his tour to take care of his sanity and you guys who call yourself fans shot him because he went on vacation? Whenever I’m feeling down, I want to pack my bags and go on vacation. It’s literally his birthday, so can’t he go somewhere nice? »

“I don’t see a problem with Shawn being on a boat in Miami on his birthday, in fact, I don’t know what your problem is. If I had mental health issues I would do the exact same thing… hang out with friends trying to clear my mind,” another commented.

On July 27, after postponing numerous shows from his Wonder World Tour, Mendes released a statement saying he was canceling the remaining shows due to mental health issues – in a previous Instagram post, Mendes reveals he “has constantly feeling like flying or drowning. »

“I started this tour excited to finally be able to start playing live again after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is that I was not at all ready to face the difficulty of the tour after this period of absence. After talking more with my team and working with an incredible group of medical professionals, it has become clearer that I need to take the time that I have never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” did he declare.

Many fans have announced refunds for their tickets, others are still waiting for theirs.

Newsweek contacted representatives of Ticketmaster and Mendes for comment.