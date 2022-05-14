‘Fast & Furious 10’: Alan Ritchson (‘Reacher’) joins the cast of the film

The Fast Family grows. The cast of ‘Fast & Furious 10’ continues to take shape and welcomes a new signing of the roundest: Alan Ritchson. As confirmed exclusively by Deadline, the actor, best known for the DC series ‘Titans’ and the Prime Video hit ‘Reacher’, joins the cast of the tenth installment of the successful action sagawhich is already immersed in its production with Vin Diesel again at the head of the cast.

Ritchson’s popularity has skyrocketed thanks to ‘Reacher’, which has already confirmed its second season. Also, the actor has recently signed a deal with Amazon to star in three films. It is logical that Diesel has noticed him and has wanted to incorporate him into his cinematographic family, where he fits like a glove thanks to his imposing physical presence and his talent for action.

‘Fast & Furious 10’ will be directed by Louis Leterrier, replacing Justin Lin, who left the project, according to rumors, due to clashes with Diesel due to the actor’s behavior. In addition to Richter, the tenth installment has other new high-profile signings, who join the usual cast: Jason Momoa (‘Aquaman’), who plays the villain, Brie Larson (‘Captain Marvel’), who was hired after expressing her desire to join the saga in an interview, and Daniela Melchior, the revelation of ‘The Suicide Squad ‘.

action-hero

Ritchson’s profile is skyrocketing and it looks like Hollywood has found its next great action hero. Before hitting the ball with ‘Reacher’, we saw him in series like ‘Smallville’, ‘Sensation of living: The new generation’ or ‘Blue Mountain State’, and movies like ‘The wedding planner’ or ‘Ghosts of War ‘. Besides, was Raphael in the two installments of ‘Ninja Turtles’.

Playing Hank Hall, aka Falcon, in ‘Titans’ gave him a major boost, but the final push came with ‘Reacher’, which has turned out to be a bigger than expected surprise success for Amazon. Soon we will see him in the romantic comedy ‘Spring Break’ 83 ‘and the drama’ Ordinary Angels ‘with Hilary Swank, in addition to having him on the big screen giving blows with Dom Toretto and his family.

‘Fast & Furious 10’ features the return of its main cast Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, in addition to the return of Charlize Theron as Cipher. The film opens in theaters on May 19, 2023.