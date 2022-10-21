FBI Most Wanted: Why season 4 will be different with its new cast change

Given the shocking twists that have taken place in recent installments of the FBI Most Wanted spin-off series, fans are concerned about the new cast change for season four.

August 16, 2022 8:05 p.m.

The Serie FBI Most Wanted began airing in 2020 with Julian McMahon as supercriminal special agent Jess Lacroix, but in the third season Jess died during a very difficult case. Although it was because his actor wanted to dedicate himself to other projects. Killing Jess instead of letting him retire was considered by some fans to be a poor decision, but the writers felt that the series should live up to the danger that lurked in his name. However, he wasn’t the only star to walk away from the cop show.

FBI Most Wanted: Why So Many Cast Members Have Left The Police Drama

According to Distractify, Nathaniel Arcand he left his role as Special Agent Clinton Skye in the second season due to scheduling conflicts. while the actor Kellan Lutz he left his role as Special Agent Kenny Crosby early in the third installment. Deadline reported that the loss of several loved ones due to COVID-19 forced him to leave New York, where he is filming. FBIMost Wantedand back to California.

Then the producers decided to add the actor Dylan McDermottwho replaced Julian McMahon in FBI Most Wanted as Special Agent Remy Scott. McDermott was recognized for his role in Law & Order: Organized Crime, but has settled well into his new role as an agent. Remy was more intense than Jess when he took his place in the middle of the third season, matching the very serious tone of the series. Now, Remy becomes the team leader and survives his first rotation case.

When Remy joined the team, he worked alongside special agents Hannah Gibson (Keisha Castle Hughes), Christine Gaines (alexa davalos) and Ivan Ortiz (Miguel Gomez). The first two will return to Remy’s team, while Ortiz will not. In the third season finale, fans learned that the hero had returned to California to take care of his sick father. Deadline called the move a “mutual decision”, despite the fact that Gomez has only been on the series since the middle of the second installment.

FBI Most Wanted: Dylan McDermott is the new protagonist of season 4

Iván Ortiz will be replaced by special agent Ray Cannon in FBI Most Wanted. The new character will be played by Edwin Hodge, who starred in Chicago Fire and recently appeared on the CBS medical series Good Sam. It will be interesting to see the first interactions between Remy and Cannon, as well as the return of Special Agent Cheryl Barnes from Roxy Sternberg.

Recall that agent Cheryl Barnes decided to take maternity leave after Jess’s death, which means she never met Remy. In fact, Roxy Sternberg took maternity leave, announcing her pregnancy in January 2022. When CBS announced in May that the series would be renewed for a fourth and fifth season, Sternberg was still listed as a cast member, but no date had been set for her return. Return. Until the moments FBI Most Wanted has undergone some dramatic changes, but remains one of the most popular shows on network television.