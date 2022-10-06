FC Barcelona plans to build a statue of Lionel Messi
Right now, it’s hard to know what Lionel Messi’s future will be like. PSG wants to keep him, while FC Barcelona dreams of bringing him back. No matter where he will play next, the Catalan club is however ready to pay him a very big tribute.
Lionel Messi is back at the top of his game! Scorer against Benfica Lisbon last Wednesday, the Argentinian striker has been the delight of Paris Saint-Germain since the start of the season. And the club from the tricolor capital intends to extend it until June 2024. However, FC Barcelona does not hear it with the same ear.
Not having been able to extend it in 2021, the Catalan club dreams of bringing it back next season! It must be said that the Pulga established himself as the best player in the history of Blaugrana and as one of the sport’s greatest legends. The Vanguardia also tells us that Barça has prepared a beautiful tribute for the sevenfold Ballon d’Or.
Catalan leaders are said to be planning to build a statue of Lionel Messi in front of Camp Nou. He would then join other club legends, along with Johann Cruyff and Laszlo Kubala. A just reward for the one who made FC Barcelona happy for many years.
