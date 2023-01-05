Fernando Hierro reveals why they banned Chivas from the market, Irarragorri trembles

Fernando Hierro / Alejandro Irarragorri

Fernando Hierro has made it clear that the Rebaño Sagrado team is ready for the Clausura 20223. The Spanish sports director commented on the situation that the team experienced within the Transfer Market, and against all odds, revealed the real reason why the expected reinforcements.

Although Hierro sees the arrival of Daniel Ríos and Víctor Guzmán as excellent, what is a fact is that they were looking for more names within this winter market. Therefore, he pointed out that there are teams that do not want to sell their players for more than Chivas look to pay the amount of what they are worth or would ask for.

That is why these statements fall on Santos Laguna and the team of Alexander irragorri, who did not sell Eduardo Aguirre to the rojiblanco team. According to Jesús Bernal, an ESPN journalist, ‘El Mudo’ was under the orbit of the rojiblanco team, however said interest did not materialize.

words of iron

“There are players who can come, there are players who can’t come, there are teams who don’t want to transfer players. That is to say, even if we want to put the names we want, then there is a reality: and the reality is economic. If the club does not want to sell, we have spoken with people who we understood could reinforce ourselves but if they do not want to sell it,” Hierro commented.