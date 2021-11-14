Often we do not realize that the foods we neglect the most turn out to be the most beneficial for the body.

It may be because of their taste not liked by everyone or because we don’t see them frequently on supermarket shelves. The fact is that we hardly ever take them into consideration.

Still, we should change our minds. In fact, one of these products that we could use to flavor many dishes would prove to be our best ally. Read on to find out what it is.

Few consume these rounded aromatic berries but they are worth gold for their numerous nutritional properties

We should already know how some foods we snub can help health like other popular ones.

To refresh the memory, let’s remember this lean and tasty fish that would defend the heart; or this antioxidant spice that can become an excellent ingredient for a delicious tiramisu.

Like these two examples, there is another food that should be part of our diet more often: we are talking about juniper berries.

Generally used as a spice to give flavor to soups and main courses, they are a real mine of benefits to be discovered. In fact, few consume these rounded aromatic berries but they are worth gold for their numerous nutritional properties. Here are the main ones.

A formidable ally for the stomach and intestines

Juniper berries are easily noticed because they are sold in special bags at the supermarket or in the store. Normally, they have a characteristic bluish tending to black color.

In the mouth, the initial sweet taste gradually gives way to bitterness. Since they can be dried, they can be bought all year round.

The benefits of juniper berries are many. First, they would counteract dyspepsia and intestinal swelling and contribute to diuresis. Additionally, they could ease stomach pains and act as natural antifungals, antioxidants, and anti-infectives.

In general, its consumption is not advised, except for those suffering from kidney disease or in the presence of copious menstruation.

A typical winter recipe with this terrific spice

We can use juniper berries to delight guests with delicious mulled wine. In a saucepan we put 100 grams of sugar, 5 juniper berries, a couple of cinnamon sticks and 7-8 cloves.

Add an orange and lemon zest and pour about 1 liter of full-bodied red wine. Over low heat, we boil the preparation, stirring occasionally.

After waiting another 5 minutes, let the wine catch fire, lighting a wooden skewer. When the flame goes out, we can filter everything and serve hot to guests.