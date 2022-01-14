Figc investigation into Commisso after an interview with the Financial Times

what did he say

Among other things, Commisso said: “Juventus are listed on the Milan stock exchange. Following the Covisoc investigation, the club’s share price fell by about a third in those days. If it had happened to a company listed in the States, the shareholders, after suffering the losses, would have had to sue those bastards … (“motherfuckers” in English, ed), excuse the language “.” There are also jealousies, it is true. Because who else did what I did in Italy? – continued Commisso -. Do you want me to list them? Not the Lambs. The grandfather, perhaps, not the grandchildren. Not Gordon Singer at Milan. Not that Suning guy. They use the money of others. “On the turbulent relationship with Rino Gattuso, accused of having asked the club to” buy some players at a certain price “by fishing in the stable of Jorge Mendes, also an agent of Gattuso himself, Commisso said:” It is not in my style, it’s not my story. Nobody should take advantage of me. “Finally, of the Franchi stadium in Florence he said:” The most… daring thing that has ever been invented “.