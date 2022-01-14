Figc investigation into Commisso after an interview with the Financial Times
The procedure is used to “check whether the declarations are harmful to other members”. The Fiorentina president had used very strong words on the capital gains case involving Juve and on Gattuso
The head of the FIGC federal prosecutor, Giuseppe Chinè, has opened an investigation into the statements of the president of Fiorentina, Rocco Commisso, published yesterday by the Financial Times. The opening of the procedure – explain sources of the Public Prosecutor’s Office – serves “to verify if it is a question of damaging declarations against other members”.
what did he say
–
Among other things, Commisso said: “Juventus are listed on the Milan stock exchange. Following the Covisoc investigation, the club’s share price fell by about a third in those days. If it had happened to a company listed in the States, the shareholders, after suffering the losses, would have had to sue those bastards … (“motherfuckers” in English, ed), excuse the language “.” There are also jealousies, it is true. Because who else did what I did in Italy? – continued Commisso -. Do you want me to list them? Not the Lambs. The grandfather, perhaps, not the grandchildren. Not Gordon Singer at Milan. Not that Suning guy. They use the money of others. “On the turbulent relationship with Rino Gattuso, accused of having asked the club to” buy some players at a certain price “by fishing in the stable of Jorge Mendes, also an agent of Gattuso himself, Commisso said:” It is not in my style, it’s not my story. Nobody should take advantage of me. “Finally, of the Franchi stadium in Florence he said:” The most… daring thing that has ever been invented “.
January 14, 2022
