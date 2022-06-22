Filter video of kiss between Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne

Three weeks have passed since Johnny Depp managed to emerge victorious from the controversial defamation trial, a long and mediatic legal battle in which he faced his ex-wife, the famous actress Amber Heard. Although many thought that the matter would come to an end after the verdict of the Fairfax court, Virginia, this is not the case, because the controversy continues, and it is Amber Heard who is in the crosshairs.

Don’t leave without reading: Amber Heard will write a book to reveal all the secrets of Johnny Depp, because she no longer has anything to lose

Last week, the actress made headlines due to a series of shocking statements she made in a televised interview for Dateline NBC, which left the audience quite bewildered, since she even admitted that she still loved the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean. Now, Heard is back in the spotlight after a video was leaked in which he is allegedly seen kissing the famous British actress, model and singer, Cara Delevingne, in the elevator of the place where he used to live with Depp.

The video of the alleged infidelity was originally released through Portal Popcorned, and the public has once again been left angered by Heard’s actions during her marriage to Depp. You can see the clip below:

We also recommend: Amber Heard sinks audience numbers after being interviewed on television